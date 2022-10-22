It’s no secret the Vancouver Canucks are struggling to start the season; in fact, it’s probably the biggest storyline of the young NHL season. After the team similarly struggled to start last season, it fired then-head coach Travis Green, replacing him with Bruce Boudreau. Post-coaching change, the team went on a sensational run to finish the season, nearly securing a playoff berth. Despite the turnaround, many believed the organization would look to make some rather substantial changes to its core, centered around trades of Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller. Instead, both players were extended and remain with the team.

