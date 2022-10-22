Read full article on original website
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes out week-to-week
The Vancouver Canucks didn’t have Quinn Hughes on the ice this morning and won’t for a little while longer. The team has announced Hughes is out week-to-week. Travis Dermott is too, while Brock Boeser and Riley Stillman are out on a day-to-day basis. The Hughes news comes after...
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
Kings move forward Alex Iafallo to LTIR with lower body injury
The Los Angeles Kings announced a series of roster moves Sunday afternoon, headlined by forward Alex Iafallo, who has been moved from regular IR to LTIR. In addition to Iafallo, the Kings have loaned defenseman Jacob Moverare to the Ontario Reign of the AHL and recalled forward Austin Wagner. The move gives Los Angeles 14 forwards to go along with seven defensemen on its active roster.
Penguins place forward Teddy Blueger on LTIR
After battling an undisclosed injury for several weeks, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger was placed on LTIR retroactive to October 11, the team announced. The veteran is eligible to come off of LTIR on November 5. In a corresponding move, the team recalled forwards, Samuel Poulin and Drake Caggiula from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Josh Norris out at least two weeks due to shoulder injury
The Ottawa Senators will be without one of their top centers for at least the next two weeks. Josh Norris will miss that time after suffering a shoulder injury over the weekend, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, who adds that the young forward is waiting on the results of an MRI before getting a more accurate timeline.
Report: Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth to undergo surgery to repair torn labrum
The Columbus Blue Jackets have officially activated Patrik Laine, but buried in the press release is some less positive news. Justin Danforth is headed for surgery next Monday to repair a torn labrum. He is expected to make a full recovery in six months, meaning he’ll be out for most of the season, if not all of it.
Salary cap deep dive: Colorado Avalanche
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Canucks may look to rebuild on the fly amid rough start
It’s no secret the Vancouver Canucks are struggling to start the season; in fact, it’s probably the biggest storyline of the young NHL season. After the team similarly struggled to start last season, it fired then-head coach Travis Green, replacing him with Bruce Boudreau. Post-coaching change, the team went on a sensational run to finish the season, nearly securing a playoff berth. Despite the turnaround, many believed the organization would look to make some rather substantial changes to its core, centered around trades of Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller. Instead, both players were extended and remain with the team.
Carey Price not retiring, focused on recovery
Carey Price hasn’t considered retirement, at least not yet. While meeting the media Monday morning, he explained that he is focused on getting pain-free and will take things day-by-day from there. Price explained that he is still having trouble climbing stairs and with other activities, but hasn’t closed the book on his NHL career.
Report: Rangers to be without C Filip Chytil for at least a week due to upper-body injury
The New York Rangers will be without one of their young forwards for the next little while, telling reporters including Mollie Walker of the New York Post that Filip Chytil will be out for at least a week. While they called it an upper-body injury, Larry Brooks of the New York Post tweets that it is believed to be a concussion keeping Chytil off the ice.
Report: Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer placed on IR
The Seattle Kraken have lost their starting goaltender, as Philipp Grubauer was placed on injured reserve today. Grubauer was injured in last Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, leaving Martin Jones to start (and lose) on Sunday. The team recalled Joey Daccord to give them another goaltender, and that’s...
Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber crushed a 98 mph slider beyond the center field fence and the ball disappeared into a thicket of English ivy, Arborvitae, Holly, and other evergreen flourishing as the greenery backdrop at Citizens Bank Park. Most of Schwarber’s homers land -- and yes, they do...
Nicky Law leads Rowdies into Eastern Conference Semifinals
The Tampa Bay Rowdies are going for a third straight Eastern Conference title in the USL Championship. The Rowdies did enough to win their post-season opener with a 3-1 victory over Miami FC.
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk to undergo surgery
The Philadelphia Flyers will be without James van Riemsdyk for the next while. Head coach John Tortorella announced the veteran winger will have finger surgery on Friday. While Tortorella doesn’t think it is “season-ending,” Giana Han of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, there won’t be a real timeline until after the procedure.
