ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woosterathletics.com

Connors Opens Year with NCAC Athlete of the Week Honors Again

Connors was the distance ace in Saturday's 181-161 win over the University of Mount Union. The junior's meet started with the winning time of 11:19.97 in the 1,000 freestyle. She later returned to go 2:05.77 in the 200 freestyle, and capped the day with the winning time of 5:36.36 in the 500 freestyle.
WOOSTER, OH
woosterathletics.com

NCAC Championships Preview: Cross Country

This Week's Outlook: The College of Wooster men's and women's cross country teams host this year's North Coast Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, October 29 at L.C. Boles Memorial Golf Course. The women's 6,000-meter race kicks off at 11 a.m. with the men's 8,000-meter race to follow at 12:15 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place upon the conclusion of the men's championship race near the finish line, and that will move inside to the Scot Center indoor track in the event of inclement weather. There is no charge to attend the 2022 NCAC Cross Country Championships.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools inducted Bob Serpentini, President of Serpentini Chevrolet, into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Serpentini, the owner of six Chevrolet dealerships throughout Northeast Ohio, was one of the eight members honored during the Oct. 22 ceremony. Strongsville honored Serpentini for to...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
WALTON HILLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy