Behind Xi Jinping, these are the 6 most powerful men in China
China’s President Xi Jinping announced Sunday that he would serve a third consecutive five-year term as leader of the country’s ruling Communist Party, cementing his status as the most powerful Chinese leader since chairman Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China. Xi “wants to take China in a...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Ethiopia peace talks enter day two in South Africa
The first formal peace talks between the warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region entered day two in South Africa on Wednesday. AU Horn of Africa envoy and Nigerian former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the talks' chief facilitator, was filmed and photographed by AFP journalists entering the venue on Wednesday morning.
Iran protesters rally to mark 40 days since Amini's death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hundreds of protesters poured into the streets of a northwestern Iranian city on Wednesday to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran’s biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade. In a separate development, most of the remaining portion of a 10-story tower that collapsed earlier this year in the southwestern city of Abadan, killing at least 41 people, fell on Wednesday, state-run media reported. It was not immediately clear if there were more casualties from the tower collapse. The deadly collapse of the Metropol Building on May 23 became a lightning rod for protests in Abadan, some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. The disaster shined a spotlight on shoddy construction practices, government corruption and negligence in Iran. Videos spread online of the remaining tower crashing into the street as massive clouds of dust billowed into the sky.
Russia has notified the U.S. its annual nuclear exercise has begun, U.S. officials say
Russia has notified the U.S. that its annual nuclear exercise has begun and that it will include launches of nuclear capable missiles starting Wednesday, according to two U.S. officials. The annual exercise has been described by U.S. officials as “routine” around this time of year but nevertheless will take place...
