The final Blade high school football poll for the 2022 season is out, and three state-ranked league-championship teams — Central Catholic, Liberty Center, and McComb — are the poll winners in their respective divisional groupings. All three schools have impressive football histories that include state championships. In The Blade's combined Division I-II poll, Central Catholic (9-1, 7-0) winner of the past five Three Rivers Athletic Conference titles, held its No. 1 ranking for all eight weeks of the poll. In the combined Division III-IV-V poll, unbeaten Liberty Center (10-0, 7-0), champion of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, took over the No. 1 ranking in the third week of The Blade's rankings after beating league rival Archbold, 16-0, and held it from there.

MCCOMB, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO