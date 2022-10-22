ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

'Not surprising': Hogan responds to report of decline in Maryland test scores

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan responded to a report on Monday that showed student test scores in the state take a decline. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement earlier on Monday that showed a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial assessment of fourth and eighth graders in reading and math.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

MSDE: Decreasing Maryland school test scores reflect nationwide

Declining student test scores in Maryland reflect a national downward trend that began in 2013 and worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state education officials. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement Monday indicating a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy