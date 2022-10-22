Read full article on original website
After getting COVID-19 booster, Biden to announce new initiatives alongside pharmacy execs
(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday while calling on more Americans to do so ahead of the winter and holiday season, according to the White House. When delivering remarks, Biden will be joined by leaders of major U.S. pharmacy chains Walgreens, CVS, Rite...
'Not surprising': Hogan responds to report of decline in Maryland test scores
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan responded to a report on Monday that showed student test scores in the state take a decline. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement earlier on Monday that showed a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial assessment of fourth and eighth graders in reading and math.
MSDE: Decreasing Maryland school test scores reflect nationwide
Declining student test scores in Maryland reflect a national downward trend that began in 2013 and worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state education officials. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement Monday indicating a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial...
