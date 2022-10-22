This past weekend 10 of the 14 conference teams were in action across five games. Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, and Nebraska were idle but all will return to action in Week 9. In Week 8 we saw a pair of blowout wins by Ohio State and Penn State as they took care of Big Ten West foes. The two winners will meet in Happy Valley this week. The Buckeyes blew past Iowa 54-10, while the Nittany Lions handled Minnesota 45-17. Rutgers earned their first Big Ten win at home since 2017 when they defeated Indiana 24-17. Maryland raced past Northwestern 31-24 behind...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO