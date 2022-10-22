ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Man gets 3 to 7 years after five-day trial

After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Bethlehem Police warn of text message scam

BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem Police are warning the public of a scam involving their department offering a discount of sweatshirts with the department logo. According to Police, scammers are sending text messages with information on how to receive "$10 off a Bethlehem Police Department hoodie". That link will...
BETHLEHEM, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
ems1.com

N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
QUEENSBURY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

William J. Larson Jr. pleads guilty to murder for 2019 killing of his mother

Larson additionally plead guilty to manslaughter for the killing of his father. The young man accused of killing his parents and days later torching their home on Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville has entered a guilty plea. William J. Larson Jr. on Monday pleaded guilty in Allegany County court to second-degree murder in the death of his mother and manslaughter in the death of his father. A court official told The Wellsville Sun that “a hearing on sentencing parameters is scheduled on January 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. This plea covers all pending matters.”
CLARKSVILLE, NY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Criminal Mischief: Mark Ring, 32, of Berlin, was arrested at 2:40 pm on Oct. 12 in Sand Lake for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Criminal Mischief: Richard Duchowny, 35, of Troy, was arrested at 7:02 pm on Oct. 13 in Brunswick for criminal mischief with intent to damage property and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy