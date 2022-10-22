Larson additionally plead guilty to manslaughter for the killing of his father. The young man accused of killing his parents and days later torching their home on Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville has entered a guilty plea. William J. Larson Jr. on Monday pleaded guilty in Allegany County court to second-degree murder in the death of his mother and manslaughter in the death of his father. A court official told The Wellsville Sun that “a hearing on sentencing parameters is scheduled on January 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. This plea covers all pending matters.”

CLARKSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO