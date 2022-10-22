Read full article on original website
Albany man sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges
An Albany man was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Watervliet P.D. arrest man for identity theft, forgery charges
The City of Watervliet Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday, October 18. Justin Walker, 27, faces a number of charges including identity theft.
Man gets 3 to 7 years after five-day trial
After a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court, Jason Hook (also known as Shaquan Riker), was convicted of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on October 30, 2021. Police report Hooks also allegedly prevented the victim in the incident from calling 911.
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
Driver In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Albany Was Drunk, Speeding, Police Say
A 62-year-old man is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany were called at around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car near Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street. When officers arrived, they...
WRGB
Driver arrested, charged in a fatal hit and run crash in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested an Albany man in connection to a fatal Monday night hit and run crash. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
Albany man sentenced to 8 years on weapons charge
An Albany man was sentenced for his role in an attempted armed robbery in August 2021.
WRGB
Bethlehem Police warn of text message scam
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem Police are warning the public of a scam involving their department offering a discount of sweatshirts with the department logo. According to Police, scammers are sending text messages with information on how to receive "$10 off a Bethlehem Police Department hoodie". That link will...
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
Troy Record
State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
ems1.com
N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
Allegany County man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of his parents
CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Clarksville pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree manslaughter in the 2019 death of his father and second degree murder in the death of his mother, according to Allegany Court. William Larson, Jr.’s plea covers all pending matters. A hearing on sentencing parameters is scheduled for Jan. 17, […]
Albany man arrested on gun, drug charges
An Albany man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs and a stolen handgun. The Albany Police Department said Jaiquan Brown, 31, was arrested on Friday.
wellsvillesun.com
William J. Larson Jr. pleads guilty to murder for 2019 killing of his mother
Larson additionally plead guilty to manslaughter for the killing of his father. The young man accused of killing his parents and days later torching their home on Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville has entered a guilty plea. William J. Larson Jr. on Monday pleaded guilty in Allegany County court to second-degree murder in the death of his mother and manslaughter in the death of his father. A court official told The Wellsville Sun that “a hearing on sentencing parameters is scheduled on January 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. This plea covers all pending matters.”
Troy Record
New York State Police blotter
Criminal Mischief: Mark Ring, 32, of Berlin, was arrested at 2:40 pm on Oct. 12 in Sand Lake for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Criminal Mischief: Richard Duchowny, 35, of Troy, was arrested at 7:02 pm on Oct. 13 in Brunswick for criminal mischief with intent to damage property and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
