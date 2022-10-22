Read full article on original website
Related
Metamora’s ‘Secret Weapon’ Having Big Senior Year After Two Knee Surgeries
METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mia Querciagrossa is a big part of the Mid-Illini champion Metamora volleyball team. Even if some people are just realizing it. “I think it’s awesome that I get to be in this spot,” said Querciagrossa. “I am able to push through a lot of team’s blocks. It’s unexpected and throws them […]
1470 WMBD
Local marching bands win top honors
PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
25newsnow.com
Winning design: New Peoria flag is unveiled
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday morning, Peoria County leaders unveil the new county flag at the riverfront museum. Peoria Resident Aaron Broomfield created this winning design, and it has the same them color scheme as the city of Peoria’s flag with green, blue, and yellow. The flag was...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
25newsnow.com
BART MCNEIL: Bloomington man’s fight for innocence can move forward, not the way he hoped
Mclean County (25 News Now) - After several months of delay, another step forward for a Bloomington man’s fight for innocence, but not the way his legal team had hoped. McNeil has been claiming his innocence since day one, and hopes new evidence discovered in recent years will allow his legal team, including the Illinois Innocence Project, to prove he didn’t kill his daughter. However, this recent decision is not something McNeil and his cousin Chris Ross are agreeing with.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
aledotimesrecord.com
Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg
GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
25newsnow.com
Journalism or political mailer: A new Peoria ‘newspaper’ blurs the line
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new publication with obscured origins is showing up in mailboxes around the Peoria area just two weeks before Election Day. On first glance, the Peoria Standard looks like any other paper at a newsstand. It includes local events, pictures of local athletes, and even ads for local organizations. Several sources contacted for this story say they received the Standard for free in their mailboxes Tuesday.
wglt.org
Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire
The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
Comments / 0