Black Box presents Edward Albee's "The Play About The Baby"
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Black Box's next main stage show is an under-produced masterwork: Edward Albee's The Play About The Baby. This hysterically funny yet mysterious and poignant play features a young couple and the absurdist interruption when a strange man and woman appear. Performances take place November 10-13, 17-20, 26-27, and December 1-4. All performances are at 8:00pm.
Vivid Stage presents “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” cabaret on November 12th
(MADISON, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” on November 12, 2022 at the Madison Community Arts Center. The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The event begins at at 8:00pm.
Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser at Wonder Bar to Benefit Three Charities
(ASBURY PARK,NJ) -- The roots of Asbury Park’s historic music scene run miles and miles deep. But the other aspect of Asbury that runs just as deep (if not deeper) is the community of creatives, artists and musicians who consistently support each other, as well as give back to the local nonprofits that are preserving the City’s heritage. Whether you are an Asbury resident or visitor, a musician or music lover, a supporter of the arts or someone who adores Asbury Park ... you will want to be at The Wonder Bar on Saturday, November 19 for The Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser.
Dunbar Repertory Company presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in “Now I Am Alone”, based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00pm. The words of the “Bard” come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and romances!
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville Comes to Montclair
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- From Downton to darkest Peru to Montclair! Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival is excited to welcome Hugh Bonneville, beloved actor in Downton Abbey, Notting Hill, and Paddington, to talk about his memoir Playing Under the Piano: From Downton to Darkest Peru, on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 7:00pm.
American Repertory Ballet to Perform "The Nutracker" in Princeton, Trenton, and New Brunswick
(CENTRAL NJ) -- American Repertory Ballet’s magical production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, November 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on December 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, December 16-18. "The Nutcracker ballet is a local and national holiday custom for families and seasoned ballet fans alike. It is no surprise that the charm, excitement, and wonder of the production continues to be a part of our communities' annual holiday plans and an ideal way to celebrate the season,” says Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.
RVCC to Present Student Theatre Production of "Autumn Shorts"
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present the fall Studio Student Production of Autumn Shorts by H.W. Boggs, November 2-5 at 7:00pm each night. The production, which is free of charge and open to the public, will be held in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Algonquin Arts Theatre presents "A Christmas Story: The Musical"
(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre will present its holiday show, A Christmas Story: The Musical from December 3-18. From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story: The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage.
Lake Street Dive to Perform at NJPAC with special guest Monica Martin
(NEWARK, NJ) -- See Lake Street Dive at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7:00pm for an easy going, semi-acoustic evening. Concertgoers can sing along as the band performs a revue of their 18-year catalog of songs. Join the band in their most relaxed, basement couch setting for deep cuts, fan favorites and maybe some works in progress. Also performing as a show opener is acclaimed singer-songwriter special guest: Monica Martin.
Veteran NY Radio Executive, Adrienne McWilliams, Joins WBGO
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Beginning October 31, Adrienne McWilliams will begin as WBGO's first Chief of Business Support. McWilliams has enjoyed a long career in broadcast advertising in the New York Metro market – beginning in local radio and extending to national platforms, encompassing audio, digital, and podcast. Most recently,...
Count Basie Center for the Arts announces $20M Endowment Campaign; Musician Charlie Puth named Honorary Chair
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The nonprofit Count Basie Center for the Arts has announced its $20m ‘Forever For Everyone’ endowment campaign. GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer / songwriter / producer Charlie Puth, the onetime student of the Count Basie Center Academy of the Arts who kicked off his ‘One Night Only’ tour at the venue, was named honorary chair.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Performers From "Man of La Mancha" Visit Sunnyside Manor
(WALL, NJ) -- Live music and theater is back at Sunnyside Manor with a visit from the performers from Algonquin Arts Theatre's latest production, Man of La Mancha. This week, select cast members visited the stage at Sunnyside for a one-night presentation of classic songs and stories from Broadway. “We...
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Pebble Players Youth Theater presents "Grease"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Pebble Players Youth Theater in Summit NJ opens their season with Grease! Don’t miss this timeless fun show bringing you to the 50’s with performances across two weekends in November (11-13 and 18-20) Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "T-Birds" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical.
Princeton Public Library Hosts Youth Community Service Launch Pad on November 12th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Students in sixth through ninth grade are invited to participate in the Youth Community Service Launch Pad Saturday, November 12 from 10:00am through 1:30pm at Princeton Public Library. Led by library staff and high school peer leaders, the program is a chance to discover community service opportunities...
A Conversation with Wayne Nelson of Little River Band, Appearing on October 29 at UCPAC in Rahway
Little River Band is coming to the Garden State on October 29, 2022 to perform at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJ. Throughout the ‘70s and ’80s, the group enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and well-known hits including “Help Is On Its Way,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary.” To date, LRB’s worldwide album sales, CD purchases, and digital downloads top 35 million and, according to BMI, the band’s hit, “Reminiscing,” has registered over five million airplays on American radio.
Motor City Revue comes to Brook Arts Center on Friday
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Motor City Revue -- from Hitsville to Soulsville -- is a 13-piece band covering popular and rare Motown hits, plus Stax artists and popular rock and soul classics. Appearing at the Brook Arts Center on October 28, 2022 at 8:00pm, Motor City Revue faithfully recreates the signature Motown sound and in the process, takes audiences on a journey back in time. Wear your dancing shoes!
Patti Murin of Broadway's "Frozen" to make NJ debut at Holmdel Theatre
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Maybe the Holmdel Theatre Company should consider changing its name to Arendelle, the kingdom in Disney’s popular Frozen franchise. Caissie Levy, who originated the role of Princess Elsa in the Broadway production of Frozen, performed there to a sold-out crowd in February. Now along comes her stage sister, Patti Murin, better known to some as Princess Anna. Murin will take the stage at 8:00pm on Saturday, November 5 as part of the theater’s Broadway in the Barn series.
Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
