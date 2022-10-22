Read full article on original website
Vivid Stage presents “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” cabaret on November 12th
(MADISON, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” on November 12, 2022 at the Madison Community Arts Center. The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The event begins at at 8:00pm.
Black Box presents Edward Albee's "The Play About The Baby"
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Black Box's next main stage show is an under-produced masterwork: Edward Albee's The Play About The Baby. This hysterically funny yet mysterious and poignant play features a young couple and the absurdist interruption when a strange man and woman appear. Performances take place November 10-13, 17-20, 26-27, and December 1-4. All performances are at 8:00pm.
Dunbar Repertory Company presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in “Now I Am Alone”, based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00pm. The words of the “Bard” come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and romances!
RVCC to Present Student Theatre Production of "Autumn Shorts"
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present the fall Studio Student Production of Autumn Shorts by H.W. Boggs, November 2-5 at 7:00pm each night. The production, which is free of charge and open to the public, will be held in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Lake Street Dive to Perform at NJPAC with special guest Monica Martin
(NEWARK, NJ) -- See Lake Street Dive at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7:00pm for an easy going, semi-acoustic evening. Concertgoers can sing along as the band performs a revue of their 18-year catalog of songs. Join the band in their most relaxed, basement couch setting for deep cuts, fan favorites and maybe some works in progress. Also performing as a show opener is acclaimed singer-songwriter special guest: Monica Martin.
Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser at Wonder Bar to Benefit Three Charities
(ASBURY PARK,NJ) -- The roots of Asbury Park’s historic music scene run miles and miles deep. But the other aspect of Asbury that runs just as deep (if not deeper) is the community of creatives, artists and musicians who consistently support each other, as well as give back to the local nonprofits that are preserving the City’s heritage. Whether you are an Asbury resident or visitor, a musician or music lover, a supporter of the arts or someone who adores Asbury Park ... you will want to be at The Wonder Bar on Saturday, November 19 for The Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser.
American Repertory Ballet to Perform "The Nutracker" in Princeton, Trenton, and New Brunswick
(CENTRAL NJ) -- American Repertory Ballet’s magical production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, November 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on December 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, December 16-18. "The Nutcracker ballet is a local and national holiday custom for families and seasoned ballet fans alike. It is no surprise that the charm, excitement, and wonder of the production continues to be a part of our communities' annual holiday plans and an ideal way to celebrate the season,” says Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.
Bergen County Players presents "Clue"
(ORADELL, NJ) -- Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies, presents the zany, hilarious madcap comedy CLUE, opening on October 29. Under the direction of Bill Kaufman, this fast-paced laugh riot adapted from the hit 1985 film, which in turn was adapted from the classic board game, "is mostly silly and engagingly fun. Chock full of physical comedy, sight gags, and dorky goodness, this board game come to life is a wonderful distraction from 21st century realities.” Performances will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, October 29 through November 19.
The Moody Blues' John Lodge to perform "Days of Future Passed" at Newton Theatre
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Moody Blues' John Lodge will perform Days of Future Passed at The Newton Theatre on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00pm. The legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, together with his 10,000 Light Years Band, will perform this iconic album in its entirety, including a special recording by Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES.
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville Comes to Montclair
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- From Downton to darkest Peru to Montclair! Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival is excited to welcome Hugh Bonneville, beloved actor in Downton Abbey, Notting Hill, and Paddington, to talk about his memoir Playing Under the Piano: From Downton to Darkest Peru, on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 7:00pm.
Motor City Revue comes to Brook Arts Center on Friday
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Motor City Revue -- from Hitsville to Soulsville -- is a 13-piece band covering popular and rare Motown hits, plus Stax artists and popular rock and soul classics. Appearing at the Brook Arts Center on October 28, 2022 at 8:00pm, Motor City Revue faithfully recreates the signature Motown sound and in the process, takes audiences on a journey back in time. Wear your dancing shoes!
Former US Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky to Celebrate Release of His Memoir at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University Center for the Arts will welcome former three-term US Poet Laureate and Long Branch, NJ native Robert Pinsky for an evening of conversation in celebration of the release of his memoir Jersey Breaks on November 10th at 7:30pm in the Great Hall Auditorium.
Ukrainians In Exile Present New Theater Performance in New Brunswick
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Mothermotherland, created by Slovo. Theater Group, has two free performances in New Brunswick (October 26 and October 29). This is an original devised theater performance developed over 5 weeks by Ukrainians in exile with playwright Audrey Rose Dégez. The performance is based on the artists’ personal experiences, the war in Ukraine, and takes inspiration from Mykoly Khyvylovy’s 1924 novella I am (a Romantic), where the head of the local Cheka, a communist law enforcement agency, must decide whether or not to sentence his mother to death in the name of the ideals of the Commune.
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
Trouble No More to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of "Eat a Peach" by Allman Brothers Band at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s iconic Eat a Peach double album, the popular tribute band, Trouble No More will perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. Who are Trouble No More? Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer, guitar,...
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
PHOTOS from "Fly By Night" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre is presenting Fly By Night across two weekends (October 21-23 and October 28-30). This is a new musical about a star-crossed prophecy. There's a lot of music, just not a lot of light. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. In...
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Monmouth County Park System to Host Fall Craft Show at Fort Monmouth Recreation Center
(TINTON FALLS, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 12 from 9:00am to 2:00pm, the Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. This seasonal craft show features the work of local artists and crafters. Items include: Candles, Country Home Décor, Dog...
