ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Vols activate Dark Mode against Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - DARK MODE ACTIVATED! The Vols are wearing black uniforms against Kentucky this Saturday. The uniform is all black with orange accents on the jerseys and helmets. Black helmets are the newest addition as the Vols usually wear white helmets in Dark Mode. Tennessee went Dark Mode...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy