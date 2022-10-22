Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season
Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators. Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
Georgia defender suffers stress fracture, likely out rest of season
The Georgia secondary has taken a significant hit on the injury front. Dawgs247 learned Tuesday that Georgia safety Dan Jackson has suffered a stress fracture that will likely require surgery later this week. Jackson will likely miss the rest of the Bulldogs’ 2022 season. Jackson began the 2022 season...
Florida vs. Georgia football: Billy Napier touts Bulldogs' massive development under Kirby Smart
Florida's Billy Napier enters his first game against Georgia as the Gators' head coach, as both squads come in off an open date. Florida (4-3) enters the game against the No. 1 Bulldogs (7-0) off a 45-35 loss at home to LSU before the bye. Florida's defense has struggled in a big way, and it is something Napier was asked about during his press conference.
12thman.com
Fernández García-Poggio Wins Stroke Play Championship; Aggies Earn Top Seed at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women's golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual stroke play title at the East Lake Cup by two strokes on Monday, securing the No. 1 seed for the Aggies heading into match play at the East Lake Golf Club. "Blanca picked up where...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Gives His Take on Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said earlier this week that Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs will “be better at the end when it really matters” when comparing the No. 1 Dawgs to Ohio State. Finebaum gives the Buckeyes a slight edge over the Dawgs right now heading...
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
Georgia Getting a Major Resume Boost
Georgia's resume has strengthened up with how good South Carolina and Oregon have looked since losing to the Bulldogs.
Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral
It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
Georgia players offer thoughts on moving Georgia-Florida rivalry out of Jacksonville
On Monday, Georgia and Florida put out a joint statement about the series' future in Jacksonville that led to plenty of speculation about what comes next in the rivalry’s future. A little later that day, two of Georgia’s veteran players gave their takes on what should happen next.
12thman.com
Exclusive Texas A&M Maroon YETI Available at Kyle Field Saturday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics, Texas A&M Ventures, YETI and Levy Restaurants are proud to announce limited edition Texas A&M Maroon YETI Ramblers will be available exclusively at Kyle Field for Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Fans will be able to purchase the limited edition product for...
exploregwinnett.org
Gwinnett's Golf Courses
Whether you're a pro, a beginner, or just out to have fun, Gwinnett's got golf options for you. Gwinnett is home to a handful of great golf courses. We've got public courses, magnificent private facilities, and fun arcade-style options. For the Serious Golfer. Bear's Best Atlanta. Bear's Best is Georgia's...
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
WXIA 11 Alive
How you can check early voting line wait times in some Georgia counties
ATLANTA — As Georgians head to the polls for early voting in record numbers, you might expect that to create a bit of a crunch at voting sites. In some counties, there are tools at your disposable to see exactly when might be a good time to go vote without having to battle a crowd.
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting
ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
