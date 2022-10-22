ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses Safety for Season

Georgia will likely be without senior defensive back Dan Jackson for the rest of the season after reports surfaced that he suffered a stress fracture during practice during the lead-up to Saturday's contest with the Florida Gators.  Jackson started most of the 2021 national championship ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Florida vs. Georgia football: Billy Napier touts Bulldogs' massive development under Kirby Smart

Florida's Billy Napier enters his first game against Georgia as the Gators' head coach, as both squads come in off an open date. Florida (4-3) enters the game against the No. 1 Bulldogs (7-0) off a 45-35 loss at home to LSU before the bye. Florida's defense has struggled in a big way, and it is something Napier was asked about during his press conference.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
12thman.com

Exclusive Texas A&M Maroon YETI Available at Kyle Field Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics, Texas A&M Ventures, YETI and Levy Restaurants are proud to announce limited edition Texas A&M Maroon YETI Ramblers will be available exclusively at Kyle Field for Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Fans will be able to purchase the limited edition product for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
exploregwinnett.org

Gwinnett's Golf Courses

Whether you're a pro, a beginner, or just out to have fun, Gwinnett's got golf options for you. Gwinnett is home to a handful of great golf courses. We've got public courses, magnificent private facilities, and fun arcade-style options. For the Serious Golfer. Bear's Best Atlanta. Bear's Best is Georgia's...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
Red and Black

Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing

Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
ATHENS, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
11Alive

1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
ATHENS, GA

