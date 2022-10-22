Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Vic Letonoff, renaissance man
Dewey Beach Police Patrolman Vic Letonoff is enjoying his ride – literally. And, the ride has not been circuitous, which is fine for the renaissance man who has also been a sculptor, blacksmith, surfer, motorcyclist and, recently, a published author. His father, the well-known painter Victor Letonoff, and his...
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
Cape Gazette
Home in Champions Club on a Premium Lot
Welcome Home to Champions Club a 55 Plus Community in Magnolia! This 2BR 2BA w/full basement is priced to sell and located on a premium lot backing to trees. Home features and open floor plan, kitchen island w/room for bar seating, sunroom addition, lots of storage in full basement, spacious front porch and more. The community is situated between Dover and the Beaches making this a great location to the shore, outlets, Dover Air Force Base etc. The community features a clubhouse, pool, tennis and activities. Jonathons Landing Golf Course is a golf cart ride or short walk.
Cape Gazette
It’s Sea Witch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach!
It's the last weekend of October and that can only mean one thing in Rehoboth Beach. That's right, it's time once again for the annual Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, the biggest party of the year in the "Nation's Summer Capital." Now a three-day event that remains highlighted by...
Cape Gazette
Smyk committed to constituents
I recently asked Steve Smyk for help to obtain funding support for the Oil Spill Response Vessel DelRiver. The OSRV DelRiver is a 166-foot vessel docked at the University of Delaware pier in Lewes and is owned and operated by the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative, a not-for-profit oil spill response cooperative. DBRC responds to oil spills on the waters of Delaware Bay and River, and off the Delaware coast.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Project to remove canal embankments begins again in Lewes
After a pause for the spring and summer fisheries season, a Delaware Department of Transportation contractor is back at work to remove the bridge structure from the banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal at the former location of the Lewes railroad swing bridge. The historic structure was removed from the site Feb. 15 and relocated to a permanent historical display area at the end of American Legion Road.
Multiple hunting seasons to open in November
Next month’s general firearm deer season, commonly known as the “November shotgun season,” will be open from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20. That’s just one of many hunting seasons set to open next month, along with the special deer hunt open only to youth and non-ambulatory hunters on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Duck, Canada goose, and other ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
delawaretoday.com
Lewes Oyster House Opens on Second Street in Lewes
The newly opened Lewes Oyster House breathes life into a historic location and is one of several promising eateries turning Delaware’s first city into a dining destination. One day last year, friends Sean Corea and Tom Little were kicking around the idea of opening a restaurant—and it wasn’t the first time. The industry veterans had been brainstorming ever since they met while working for La Vida Hospitality. The conversation turned to the Walsh Building on Second Street in downtown Lewes, better known as the original home of the Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding hosts barn dance
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding held its Sixth Annual Barn Dance Oct. 16 at its indoor arena near Milton. Guests dined on barbecue from Whole Roast BBQ Services and danced to live music by the Mason Dixon Band. Activities included a bull-riding competition, live and silent auctions, a bourbon tasting bar,...
Cape Gazette
Sussex officials should learn from history
History of communities, going back as far as 3000 BC, teaches us about progression leading to regression. The knowledge teaches us slow and steady rather than fast and furious provides long-term success for the greater good. Sussex County, like many other counties across the country, is experiencing the impacts of...
Cape Gazette
Barrows & Associates welcomes Melanie Jett to its team
Barrows & Associates of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty in Rehoboth Beach announced that Melanie Jett will join the firm as client care coordinator. With over a decade of experience in customer service and nine years in property management, the native of Montgomery County, Md., brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.
Cape Gazette
Community solar field planned in Georgetown
If all goes to plan, Georgetown will have one of the first community solar facilities in Sussex County. TurningPoint Energy and landowner Joe Schell are seeking a conditional use and site-plan approval for a community solar energy facility adjacent to Schell’s Sandhill Fields complex off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees honored
The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, with support from the Delaware Department of Human Resources, inducted seven outstanding women into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Oct. 12. Having made significant contributions to the...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/25/22
Groups opposed to the Bioenergy Devco project near Seaford will hold a virtual press conference at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26. To access the conference, go to fwwatch.zoom.us/j/87025944580. The event is scheduled to take place the same day as a Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control virtual public hearing on permits for the proposed poultry-waste. recycling plant. Go to de.gov/biodevco for more information on the hearing.
Finally! Wegmans to open Delaware store Wednesday
The forecast’s small chance of rain Wednesday morning should do little to deter the parade of Wegmans fans when the grocery chain opens a Delaware store. The Barley Mill Plaza store will open at 9 a.m. Located off Route 141, the store’s official address is 371 Buckley Mill Road, Wilmington. Like nearby locations that have teased First State shoppers for ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
Cape Gazette
Poe by Candlelight performance set at Lewes library Oct. 30
The Lewes Public Library Spoken Word Society will present Poe by Candlelight at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at 111 Adams Ave., Lewes. A production of Cape May, N.J.-based East Lynne Theater Company, Poe by Candlelight consists of actors reading their favorite stories and poems penned by the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth library staff thanks VIA
The entire staff of the Rehoboth Beach Public Library sincerely thanks the Village Improvement Association for their generosity and help with our murder mystery tea party. A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit...
