The newly opened Lewes Oyster House breathes life into a historic location and is one of several promising eateries turning Delaware’s first city into a dining destination. One day last year, friends Sean Corea and Tom Little were kicking around the idea of opening a restaurant—and it wasn’t the first time. The industry veterans had been brainstorming ever since they met while working for La Vida Hospitality. The conversation turned to the Walsh Building on Second Street in downtown Lewes, better known as the original home of the Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO