Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
Doc Rivers Admits The Philadelphia 76ers Simply Aren't Ready To Win After 0-3 Start To The Season
Doc Rivers opens up on what's gone wrong after the Philadelphia 76ers' 0-3 start to the season.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Cameras caught Aaron Rodgers saying 'what the (expletive) are we doing!?' after bad play and NFL fans ripped him for it
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were hoping to have a bounce-back day today against the Washington Commanders but instead it’s another nightmare afternoon for the reigning NFL MVP who had just 82 yards passing through three quarters at FedEx Field. The Packers, who lost back-to-back games heading...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
thesource.com
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent
Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Michael Jordan Scored 41 Points And Shattered The Backboard In An Exhibition Game In Italy: His Shoes From That Performance Recently Sold For $615,000
Michael Jordan had a legendary performance in an exhibition game in Italy in 1985, he scored 41 points and broke the backboard.
"That guy abused me." Shaquille O'Neal recalls being cut from the high school team as a freshman
Shaquille O'Neal shares how he got cut from the high school basketball team when his family lived in Germany
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
