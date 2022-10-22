One injured in Kingston rollover crash

Traffic on Wyoming Avenue was shut down in both directions this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near Price Street left at least one of the vehicles overturned. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

KINGSTON — One person was injured in a late-afternoon car crash that shut down a stretch of Wyoming Avenue on Saturday.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to the area of Price Street and Wyoming Avenue, across from the Dairy Queen and the Strange and Unusual shop, for a two-car crash with reports of entrapment.

Crews at the scene were able to extricate the patient from an overturned blue Kia lying in the roadway; the other vehicle was pushed partially off the roadway on the southbound side of Wyoming Avenue.

Officials said that the patient was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured in the crash, according to firefighters at the scene.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the crash.