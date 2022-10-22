Jimmy Burrow This week, Jimmy Burrow kindly joined Matt’s Take for a Q&A. Jimmy is the father of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback, Joe Burrow and he is a former NFL player, former all-star in the Canadian Football League, and former college coach. Jimmy attended Nebraska and was selected in the NFL draft in the eighth round in 1976. Jimmy obviously knows football and was able to pass down his knowledge...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO