PSU Collegio
Multigenerational Choir performs with Crossroads Jazz Orchestra at Bicknell Center
The Bicknell Center for the Arts opened its doors to the Pittsburg Multigenerational Choir and Crossroads Jazz Orchestra on Oct. 19 for their program, “It’s a Swing Thing.”. The two groups performed a variety of jazz songs with solos, duets, trios, and choreography by high school seniors Tate...
Local Church hosts Fall Festival event
Calvary Baptist Joplin today hosted its 2022 Fall Festival featuring fun for the whole family.
fourstateshomepage.com
Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
fortscott.biz
Help Fort Scott In Documenting Infrastructure Issues
Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Crawford County crisis centers receive just over $430K in funding for victim help
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. Two crisis centers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
McRib is back, “the farewell tour” says McDonalds
JOPLIN, Mo. — We received news this weekend the McRib is back! Tiffany from Joplin said she picked up two McRibs at McDonald’s South Main Street location Saturday. But is this the end for the long celebrated and greatly anticipated McRib sandwich? Monday McDonalds tweeted, “McRib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour.” the mcrib is coming...
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells Dollar General in Missouri
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Dollar General, a 9,014-square-foot net-leased property in Goodman, Missouri. The asset sold for $940,154. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Spooky walking trail, Drachenmoor suffers wind damage
JOPLIN, Mo. — The spooky trail in South Joplin known as Drachenmoor, suffered wind damage over the weekend (10/22-10/23) that destroyed several props and scattered debris along the trail. According to the owners, Dan and Marian Goepfert, unusually strong wind gusts of nearly 40mph that started early Saturday morning,...
Missouri woman accused of killing husband back in custody after being located out of state
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (KSNF/KODE) — A McDonald County woman charged with killing her husband last year in November was located and arrested out of state on Monday. Dawn Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release for her case in August when she was declared missing by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were […]
Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Neosho
The Neosho Police Department is investigating after two residents were found deceased in their home.
Driverless tractor strikes truck and kills pedestrian in Cherokee County
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. It’s time for the Kansas Supreme Court to make it harder for bad prosecutors to escape discipline for misconduct. […] The post Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Pedestrian killed in crash, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to a crash on North Main just south of the Zora overpass. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. All traffic north and south on N Main was closed immediately: Closed at North Main and Murphy Blvd Closed at North Main and Zora On scene Cpl Sean Higgins...
