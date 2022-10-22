Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO