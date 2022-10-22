ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted

The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fortscott.biz

Help Fort Scott In Documenting Infrastructure Issues

Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

McRib is back, “the farewell tour” says McDonalds

JOPLIN, Mo. — We received news this weekend the McRib is back! Tiffany from Joplin said she picked up two McRibs at McDonald’s South Main Street location Saturday. But is this the end for the long celebrated and greatly anticipated McRib sandwich? Monday McDonalds tweeted, “McRib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour.” the mcrib is coming...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Man hit and killed by car in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
JOPLIN, MO
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells Dollar General in Missouri

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Dollar General, a 9,014-square-foot net-leased property in Goodman, Missouri. The asset sold for $940,154. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
GOODMAN, MO
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Spooky walking trail, Drachenmoor suffers wind damage

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spooky trail in South Joplin known as Drachenmoor, suffered wind damage over the weekend (10/22-10/23) that destroyed several props and scattered debris along the trail. According to the owners, Dan and Marian Goepfert, unusually strong wind gusts of nearly 40mph that started early Saturday morning,...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety

New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. It’s time for the Kansas Supreme Court to make it harder for bad prosecutors to escape discipline for misconduct. […] The post Kansas prosecutors must be held to a higher standard. To do otherwise courts injustice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

