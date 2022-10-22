ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

KOMU

Forecast: Rain returns to Missouri today, could bring 1-2" accum. to the region

While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri workers return from assisting Florida

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
CARTHAGE, MO
kchi.com

10 Missouri State Parks To Close For Managed Deer Hunts

Ten Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deep populations in some state parks. The Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks will have scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt. This includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both on December 10th and 11th.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fallen Mo. State Highway Patrol troopers were...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Press Release: The Missouri Chamber PAC announces four endorsements

The Missouri Chamber Political Action Committee announced this week its support of four candidates for Missouri State Senate in the November 8 General Election. “The lawmakers we elect in the Nov. 8 General Election will determine how Missouri supports economic growth and job creation in the future,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “In the global competition for jobs, Missouri needs lawmakers who support our job creators. We must elect candidates — like these four endorsed by the Missouri Chamber PAC — who will come to Jefferson City ready to take action to move Missouri forward.”
MISSOURI STATE

