Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain returns to Missouri today, could bring 1-2" accum. to the region
While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
No excuse needed in Missouri to vote in person for November election
A new law that went into effect this year is changing when Missourians can go to the polls to vote.
What ID do I need to vote in 2022 midterms? Missouri’s law has changed
In both Missouri and Kansas, you'll need a photo ID to vote this November. That's a new change in Missouri after a new state law passed.
kttn.com
Election deniers ramp up public records requests in Missouri, across the country
(Missouri Independent) – Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years.
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri workers return from assisting Florida
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
This Missouri Cave Said to Be Haunted By Woman Who First Owned It
There are a lot of caves in Missouri, but very few can claim they're haunted. That is the case for a Missouri cave where legend says the woman who first owned it never really left. Only In Your State just shared the interesting tale of Onondaga Cave. It's the story...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
kchi.com
10 Missouri State Parks To Close For Managed Deer Hunts
Ten Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deep populations in some state parks. The Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks will have scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt. This includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both on December 10th and 11th.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
KFVS12
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3
How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fallen Mo. State Highway Patrol troopers were...
WHAS 11
Teacher died trying to protect students during Missouri school shooting
"She cared about those kids," One teacher said. "She was the embodiment of love."
themissouritimes.com
Press Release: The Missouri Chamber PAC announces four endorsements
The Missouri Chamber Political Action Committee announced this week its support of four candidates for Missouri State Senate in the November 8 General Election. “The lawmakers we elect in the Nov. 8 General Election will determine how Missouri supports economic growth and job creation in the future,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “In the global competition for jobs, Missouri needs lawmakers who support our job creators. We must elect candidates — like these four endorsed by the Missouri Chamber PAC — who will come to Jefferson City ready to take action to move Missouri forward.”
