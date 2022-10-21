Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis police officer sentenced to 12 years for criminal civil rights violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has sentenced a former Memphis police officer to 12 years in federal prison for criminal civil rights violations. On January 24, 2020, 63-year-old Sam Blue pled guilty to conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence, and intimidation, and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce.
Pamela Moses files lawsuit claiming "malicious" prosecution by former Shelby County D.A.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis activist and local Black Lives Matter founder Pamela Moses has filed a lawsuit over a conviction on charges of illegally registering to vote, which were eventually dropped in April 2022. The suit names former Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich, the State of Tennessee, and current...
Judge delays decision on transferring teens charged in pastor’s death to adult court
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two teens charged in the murder of a Memphis pastor will have to wait three more weeks before learning if they will be tried as adults. Judge Tarik Sugarmon said Monday the state still needs more time to make a determination on whether to seek a transfer for the two 15-year-olds charged in […]
Two accused of stealing thousands from Marshall County high school, library
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two individuals from Marshall County were served with demand letters and indictments for separate embezzlement cases. According to White, Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, was served with […]
Tennessee rape victim’s evidence wasn’t tested until after statute of limitations ran out
He was a rapist who targeted women and children in Memphis. Why will he soon walk free after police connected him to more violent attacks?
Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with...
wtva.com
DeSoto County man gets prison for racist threats
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A DeSoto County man will spend two and half years in prison for racist threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, used an encrypted messaging platform to communicate with members of a white nationalist organization. He made threats to...
16-year-old remembered on anniversary of his murder
Sunday marked one year to the day since 16-year-old Emmit Beasley was shot and killed while taking part in a North Memphis funeral procession. Dozens of Beasley’s friends and family came to New Park Cemetery the afternoon of the anniversary to share memories about him and release balloons. The...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 detained after Washington Heights shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers have detained one man following a deadly shooting in Washington Heights. On Monday evening, Memphis police said one man was found dead after a shooting on Stephens Place. Neither identities have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police connect teen to another Midtown robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old already charged in three violent robberies this month in Midtown has been connected to an armed robbery outside Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue. Police said Ardell Nelson, 18, was one of two people who robbed two men in Frida’s parking lot. One of the victims said he was grabbed from […]
Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
Mother wants answers after another mom fights her daughter at school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A brawl at school in DeSoto County has one mother concerned about her daughter’s safety. And it has the school district looking to prosecute another mom involved in the fight on campus. FOX13 spoke with Lake Cormorant parent Shemeka Stringer, who says she doesn’t understand...
neareport.com
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
Family hopes new suspect images will help solve Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Startling new images released by the Memphis Police Department show the moments before a man was gunned down outside his home in late August in the Highland Heights area. The video shows 42-year-old Clarence Teal-Beason waving his hands in distress as two large guns are pointed in his direction. According to MPD, Teal-Beason […]
Man points gun at woman, children after horn blown in traffic: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of pulling a stolen gun on a woman and two children while driving in Whitehaven. According to the victim, Shelton Pope tried running her off the road when she blew her horn at him. She says he got out of his car on […]
