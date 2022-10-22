Sydney Sweeney knows how to do glam, but she's also no stranger to being versatile with her fashion choices. The Euphoria actress has hit the red carpet in a crushed velvet mini dress, knockout corset gowns, an Internet-breaking low-rise mini skirt, and even a glitzy Oscar de la Renta moment to accept two (!!) Emmys. She's played around with some fun beauty moments (like Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, but with an ombré twist) and even hopped on the re-emerging side-part trend. But Sydney is truly a style chameleon because she's been spending Hot Girl Fall in the world's largest hot desert with a dad-approved wardrobe to match.

1 DAY AGO