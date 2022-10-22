Read full article on original website
Pride Of Britain Awards 2022: Gemma Owen looks sensational in a backless metallic gown as she joins dapper boyfriend Luca Bish at the glitzy event
Gemma Owen looked nothing short of sensational on Monday evening as she graced the red carpet of the 2022 Pride Of Britain Awards held at London's Grosvenor House. The Love Island beauty, 19, wowed in a shimmering backless metallic gown as she posed at the glitzy event with co-star and boyfriend Luca Bish, 23.
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Prevention
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A radio DJ died live on air this morning (Monday) while presenting his breakfast show. Tim Gough had been on air for GenX Radio Suffolk for an hour when the music stopped halfway through a song. The music came back after several minutes, but the 55-year-old DJ did not. GenX...
The Roaring Bling: Heavenly London Celebrates the Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection
LONDON — Back for more bling. Jewelry brand Heavenly London has collaborated with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection after the success of the first two partnerships.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Last Friday afternoon, Stuttgen and Madeleine Sangster, director of Heavenly London, invited London’s socialites for a suave pub lunch at No. Fifty Cheyne in Chelsea. “The first collaboration was an experiment and taught us so much about the direction we needed to take,” said Sangster, praising Stuttgen for being detail-oriented in the process and...
Aubrey Plaza Gets Fiery in Stella McCartney Red Cutout Dress & Matching Heels for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere
Aubrey Plaza hit the blue carpet alongside her fellow cast members for the season two premiere of HBO’s original series “The White Lotus”. The event, which was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles yesterday night, saw Plaza clad in crimson from head to toe. Plaza’s dramatic premiere look consisted of a red floor-length Stella McCartney dress featuring an asymmetrical shoulder detail and a geometric side cutout that upped the risk factor. The former “Parks and Recreations” star’s dress was also fitted with a high slit that ran up the side, allowing for a peek at Plaza’s shoes. The comedian styled her...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first Hindu PM in 'historic moment'
Rishi Sunak will become the country's first Hindu Prime Minister. Groups said the move would be a "historic moment" that shows the highest office "can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds". Mr Sunak is a practising Hindu and takes his Commons oath on the Bhagavad Gita,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Spitting Image Thatcher puppet on public display for first time in Halloween horror exhibition
Margaret Thatcher may have been an inspiration and icon for Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt, however the levels of appreciation surpass role model status. A puppet of the Iron Lady will be unveiled at a horror show in time for Halloween. Somerset House will be featuring the infamous Margaret Thatcher...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Kate Middleton formally backs Buckinghamshire Army officer’s Antarctica challenge
The Princess of Wales has become the patron of an Army officer’s ambitious goal to be the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported. Kate is formally backing Captain Preet Chandi’s challenge of travelling more than 1,000 miles across the frozen continent. The two women spoke on...
seventeen.com
Sydney Sweeney Wore Khaki Shorts and Combat Boots for Mystery Desert Project
Sydney Sweeney knows how to do glam, but she's also no stranger to being versatile with her fashion choices. The Euphoria actress has hit the red carpet in a crushed velvet mini dress, knockout corset gowns, an Internet-breaking low-rise mini skirt, and even a glitzy Oscar de la Renta moment to accept two (!!) Emmys. She's played around with some fun beauty moments (like Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, but with an ombré twist) and even hopped on the re-emerging side-part trend. But Sydney is truly a style chameleon because she's been spending Hot Girl Fall in the world's largest hot desert with a dad-approved wardrobe to match.
