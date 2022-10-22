ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor

Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined

NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 10.25.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120, Boston 102. ( Bulls 2-2, 1-1 at home). Boston ( 3-1, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25pts. Boston: Tatum: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23. Boston: Tatum: 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Boston: Smart: 6. CCI STAT OF THE...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Pistons tripped again at Washington to wrap up 3-game road set

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 119-99 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. LATE FADE – Washington might be a fairly welcome opponent for most teams looking to notch their first road win of the season, but the Pistons? Not so much. After losses to New York and Indiana in a weekend back to back, the Pistons faced the prospect of looking for the season’s first road win at Washington, where they haven’t won since Jan. 18, 2014. That’s an especially curious streak given that the Wizards came into the season a cumulative 16 games under .500 since the start of the 2013-14 season and have never gotten past the second round of the playoffs. The Pistons led 32-30 early in the second quarter when Washington went on a 9-0 run and never relinquished that lead. The Pistons cut their deficit to eight points from 17 early in the fourth quarter, but the defensive lapses Dwane Casey most feared about his young team surfaced again and it’s tough to mount comebacks when stringing defensive stops together is a rarity. The Pistons came into the game with the NBA’s 25th ranked defense and that rating won’t change much after surrendering 119 points to the Wizards. With Cade Cunningham (18 points but 7 of 19 shooting and as many turnovers, three, as assists) and Saddiq Bey (six points and only five shots) not having found a rhythm yet, the Pistons also don’t have quite enough firepower to hang around in games when their defense can’t take control of outcomes. The Pistons return home to host Atlanta in games Wednesday and Friday.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 25, 2022

New Orleans (2-1) returns to the court and the national TV airwaves Tuesday, hosting Dallas (1-1) on TNT at 6:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. https://seatgeek.com/mavericks-at-pelicans-tickets/10-25-2022-new-orleans-louisiana-smoothie-king-center/nba/r/5757309?aid=13146&pid=site-pelicans-sgt2223-team_gb&utm_medium=site&utm_source=pelicans&utm_campaign=sgt2223&utm_content=team_gb. Three Pelicans starters appeared on Monday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/brandon-ingram-out-2-players-questionable-to-play-in-mavericks-game-tuesday. Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Willie Green and Jose Alvarado....
UTAH STATE
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) return home to take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) on Monday night at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 116-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards earned his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points in the matchup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Preview: Denver Has Early Edge

Nuggets Odds -5.5 Trail Blazers Odds +5.5. Odds via BetMGM. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening. The Blazers have started off the season hot with a 3-0 record that includes a win over...
DENVER, CO
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Wizards

The new-look Cavaliers wrap up their first week of regular season hoops with the eagerly-anticipated home opener on Sunday night – welcoming Bradley Beal and the Wizards to what should be a pulsating Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. J.B. Bickerstaff’s young guns got their first win of the young season on...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Pelicans home opener, upcoming game vs. Mavericks | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by team reporter Erin Summers (filling in for Jim Eichenhofer) to discuss last night’s loss against the Jazz, the huge fan turnout, and reasons to remain excited about this team. Later, David Wesley of Bally Sports joins...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Guide, Week 2

The new NBA season is already off to a momentous start, and the first full week of the Fantasy season is upon us. Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates per position for your Fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We’ll also typically be focusing on players with four-game weeks to maximize production opportunities.
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 106, 76ers 120

Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Pacers ran into a talented and hungry team. Philadelphia has championship aspirations, but the Sixers got off to a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first three contests.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Game Preview

There have been similar storylines to the Orlando Magic’s first three games. They’ve held leads, they’ve fought hard, but ultimately, down the stretch they’ve been unable to close out contests. The Magic (0-3) will look to change that narrative on Monday when they visit the New...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Keys To the Game - Bulls vs Celtics (10.24.22)

The Bulls return to the home hardwood to take on the Boston Celtics in the first of four between the two teams this season. Boston comes to town with a perfect 3-0 record while Chicago, 1-2, looks to get back on track after dropping two in row. Over their last 10 meetings, the C’s hold a 6-4 edge, however, the Bulls have won three of the last 5 in the all-time series.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Achiuwa Hitting His Stride

The anticipation coming into this season for what Precious Achiuwa’s wondrous leap last season suggested he could be going forward was palpable. Aside from Scottie Barnes, he has probably been the most hyped Raptor in terms of taking their game to another level. Perhaps that played a factor in...
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: 10/24

The opening week of the NBA season was terrific. We got off to a rough start on opening night, but we’ve been rolling since then. It’s always tough to get a read on how things will play out in the first game back, but it’s important to react as swiftly as possible. That’s what we’ve done because it’s easy to find value this early in the season. This is one of the only times you have an advantage over the pricing algorithms, and we hope these articles get you over the edge. With that in mind, let’s dive into this Monday card!
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Bench Play Propels Short-Handed Hornets To Victory

Charlotte Gets Another Career Night from Richards, Oubre Also Double-Doubles in Atlanta. Playing without your starting backcourt certainly isn’t ideal, but you can always still go out and win an NBA game, said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford prior to the team’s departure for Atlanta earlier in the weekend. Roughly 24 hours later, the Hornets did just that, knocking off the previously-unbeaten hometown Hawks, 126-109, on Sunday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy