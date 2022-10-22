Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RTD discontinues Aurora R Line shuttle bus serviceHeather WillardAurora, CO
DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachersSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Road work causes major traffic delays in Lone TreeNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NBA
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejections during the Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by K.C. Johnson (NBC Sports Chicago) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Celtics at Bulls Game. QUESTION: What did Joe Mazzulla do to warrant two technicals and his ejection?. DAVIS: After previously being warned at 4:53 in the [third] quarter, he comes...
NBA
"Keep Getting Better" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over New Orleans
After squandering a 17-point fourth quarter lead and finding themselves down three with under a minute left, Utah's undefeated record appeared to be threatened. But instead of panicking, the Jazz stayed calm and stayed the course. Jordan Clarkson knocked down a game-tying three-pointer, sending the game to overtime. Kelly Olynyk...
NBA
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined
NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.25.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120, Boston 102. ( Bulls 2-2, 1-1 at home). Boston ( 3-1, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25pts. Boston: Tatum: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23. Boston: Tatum: 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Boston: Smart: 6. CCI STAT OF THE...
NBA
Pistons tripped again at Washington to wrap up 3-game road set
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 119-99 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. LATE FADE – Washington might be a fairly welcome opponent for most teams looking to notch their first road win of the season, but the Pistons? Not so much. After losses to New York and Indiana in a weekend back to back, the Pistons faced the prospect of looking for the season’s first road win at Washington, where they haven’t won since Jan. 18, 2014. That’s an especially curious streak given that the Wizards came into the season a cumulative 16 games under .500 since the start of the 2013-14 season and have never gotten past the second round of the playoffs. The Pistons led 32-30 early in the second quarter when Washington went on a 9-0 run and never relinquished that lead. The Pistons cut their deficit to eight points from 17 early in the fourth quarter, but the defensive lapses Dwane Casey most feared about his young team surfaced again and it’s tough to mount comebacks when stringing defensive stops together is a rarity. The Pistons came into the game with the NBA’s 25th ranked defense and that rating won’t change much after surrendering 119 points to the Wizards. With Cade Cunningham (18 points but 7 of 19 shooting and as many turnovers, three, as assists) and Saddiq Bey (six points and only five shots) not having found a rhythm yet, the Pistons also don’t have quite enough firepower to hang around in games when their defense can’t take control of outcomes. The Pistons return home to host Atlanta in games Wednesday and Friday.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 25, 2022
New Orleans (2-1) returns to the court and the national TV airwaves Tuesday, hosting Dallas (1-1) on TNT at 6:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. https://seatgeek.com/mavericks-at-pelicans-tickets/10-25-2022-new-orleans-louisiana-smoothie-king-center/nba/r/5757309?aid=13146&pid=site-pelicans-sgt2223-team_gb&utm_medium=site&utm_source=pelicans&utm_campaign=sgt2223&utm_content=team_gb. Three Pelicans starters appeared on Monday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/brandon-ingram-out-2-players-questionable-to-play-in-mavericks-game-tuesday. Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Willie Green and Jose Alvarado....
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) return home to take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) on Monday night at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 116-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards earned his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points in the matchup.
NBA
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Preview: Denver Has Early Edge
Nuggets Odds -5.5 Trail Blazers Odds +5.5. Odds via BetMGM. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening. The Blazers have started off the season hot with a 3-0 record that includes a win over...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get back on track against the Pistons in D.C.
The Wizards dropped a tough game Sunday evening in Cleveland. They battled back from a late deficit but fell short in overtime. Now, the Wizards will look to get back to their winning ways this evening when Cade Cunningham and the Pistons come to Capital One Arena. Here's what you...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Wizards
The new-look Cavaliers wrap up their first week of regular season hoops with the eagerly-anticipated home opener on Sunday night – welcoming Bradley Beal and the Wizards to what should be a pulsating Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. J.B. Bickerstaff’s young guns got their first win of the young season on...
NBA
Pelicans home opener, upcoming game vs. Mavericks | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by team reporter Erin Summers (filling in for Jim Eichenhofer) to discuss last night’s loss against the Jazz, the huge fan turnout, and reasons to remain excited about this team. Later, David Wesley of Bally Sports joins...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Guide, Week 2
The new NBA season is already off to a momentous start, and the first full week of the Fantasy season is upon us. Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates per position for your Fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We’ll also typically be focusing on players with four-game weeks to maximize production opportunities.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 106, 76ers 120
Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Pacers ran into a talented and hungry team. Philadelphia has championship aspirations, but the Sixers got off to a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first three contests.
NBA
Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Game Preview
There have been similar storylines to the Orlando Magic’s first three games. They’ve held leads, they’ve fought hard, but ultimately, down the stretch they’ve been unable to close out contests. The Magic (0-3) will look to change that narrative on Monday when they visit the New...
NBA
Keys To the Game - Bulls vs Celtics (10.24.22)
The Bulls return to the home hardwood to take on the Boston Celtics in the first of four between the two teams this season. Boston comes to town with a perfect 3-0 record while Chicago, 1-2, looks to get back on track after dropping two in row. Over their last 10 meetings, the C’s hold a 6-4 edge, however, the Bulls have won three of the last 5 in the all-time series.
NBA
Achiuwa Hitting His Stride
The anticipation coming into this season for what Precious Achiuwa’s wondrous leap last season suggested he could be going forward was palpable. Aside from Scottie Barnes, he has probably been the most hyped Raptor in terms of taking their game to another level. Perhaps that played a factor in...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: 10/24
The opening week of the NBA season was terrific. We got off to a rough start on opening night, but we’ve been rolling since then. It’s always tough to get a read on how things will play out in the first game back, but it’s important to react as swiftly as possible. That’s what we’ve done because it’s easy to find value this early in the season. This is one of the only times you have an advantage over the pricing algorithms, and we hope these articles get you over the edge. With that in mind, let’s dive into this Monday card!
NBA
Bench Play Propels Short-Handed Hornets To Victory
Charlotte Gets Another Career Night from Richards, Oubre Also Double-Doubles in Atlanta. Playing without your starting backcourt certainly isn’t ideal, but you can always still go out and win an NBA game, said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford prior to the team’s departure for Atlanta earlier in the weekend. Roughly 24 hours later, the Hornets did just that, knocking off the previously-unbeaten hometown Hawks, 126-109, on Sunday night.
