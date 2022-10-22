Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 119-99 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. LATE FADE – Washington might be a fairly welcome opponent for most teams looking to notch their first road win of the season, but the Pistons? Not so much. After losses to New York and Indiana in a weekend back to back, the Pistons faced the prospect of looking for the season’s first road win at Washington, where they haven’t won since Jan. 18, 2014. That’s an especially curious streak given that the Wizards came into the season a cumulative 16 games under .500 since the start of the 2013-14 season and have never gotten past the second round of the playoffs. The Pistons led 32-30 early in the second quarter when Washington went on a 9-0 run and never relinquished that lead. The Pistons cut their deficit to eight points from 17 early in the fourth quarter, but the defensive lapses Dwane Casey most feared about his young team surfaced again and it’s tough to mount comebacks when stringing defensive stops together is a rarity. The Pistons came into the game with the NBA’s 25th ranked defense and that rating won’t change much after surrendering 119 points to the Wizards. With Cade Cunningham (18 points but 7 of 19 shooting and as many turnovers, three, as assists) and Saddiq Bey (six points and only five shots) not having found a rhythm yet, the Pistons also don’t have quite enough firepower to hang around in games when their defense can’t take control of outcomes. The Pistons return home to host Atlanta in games Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO