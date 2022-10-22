When the team is under .500 for the year and under .500 after four-and-a-half years, things can get pretty negative. Fans and local media will start calling for change, and support of the program can begin to decline. That could be where West Virginia is right now, sitting at 3-4 on the year and 20-22 under Neal Brown. The thing is, negativity isn't going to help make things better. So, how does the WVU Head Coach keep that negativity from creeping through the team and into the locker room? He discussed that during his meeting with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Check it out in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO