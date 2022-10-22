Read full article on original website
NBA
5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
NBA
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
NBA
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined
NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
NBA
Charge 2022 Training Camp Roster
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The group consists of 15 players who will compete together when the team’s training camp opens tomorrow at Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Charge roster is led by...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.25.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 120, Boston 102. ( Bulls 2-2, 1-1 at home). Boston ( 3-1, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25pts. Boston: Tatum: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 23. Boston: Tatum: 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Boston: Smart: 6. CCI STAT OF THE...
NBA
Pistons tripped again at Washington to wrap up 3-game road set
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 119-99 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. LATE FADE – Washington might be a fairly welcome opponent for most teams looking to notch their first road win of the season, but the Pistons? Not so much. After losses to New York and Indiana in a weekend back to back, the Pistons faced the prospect of looking for the season’s first road win at Washington, where they haven’t won since Jan. 18, 2014. That’s an especially curious streak given that the Wizards came into the season a cumulative 16 games under .500 since the start of the 2013-14 season and have never gotten past the second round of the playoffs. The Pistons led 32-30 early in the second quarter when Washington went on a 9-0 run and never relinquished that lead. The Pistons cut their deficit to eight points from 17 early in the fourth quarter, but the defensive lapses Dwane Casey most feared about his young team surfaced again and it’s tough to mount comebacks when stringing defensive stops together is a rarity. The Pistons came into the game with the NBA’s 25th ranked defense and that rating won’t change much after surrendering 119 points to the Wizards. With Cade Cunningham (18 points but 7 of 19 shooting and as many turnovers, three, as assists) and Saddiq Bey (six points and only five shots) not having found a rhythm yet, the Pistons also don’t have quite enough firepower to hang around in games when their defense can’t take control of outcomes. The Pistons return home to host Atlanta in games Wednesday and Friday.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 25, 2022
New Orleans (2-1) returns to the court and the national TV airwaves Tuesday, hosting Dallas (1-1) on TNT at 6:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. https://seatgeek.com/mavericks-at-pelicans-tickets/10-25-2022-new-orleans-louisiana-smoothie-king-center/nba/r/5757309?aid=13146&pid=site-pelicans-sgt2223-team_gb&utm_medium=site&utm_source=pelicans&utm_campaign=sgt2223&utm_content=team_gb. Three Pelicans starters appeared on Monday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/brandon-ingram-out-2-players-questionable-to-play-in-mavericks-game-tuesday. Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Willie Green and Jose Alvarado....
NBA
"Keep Getting Better" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over New Orleans
After squandering a 17-point fourth quarter lead and finding themselves down three with under a minute left, Utah's undefeated record appeared to be threatened. But instead of panicking, the Jazz stayed calm and stayed the course. Jordan Clarkson knocked down a game-tying three-pointer, sending the game to overtime. Kelly Olynyk...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) return home to take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) on Monday night at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 116-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards earned his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points in the matchup.
NBA
Pelicans home opener, upcoming game vs. Mavericks | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by team reporter Erin Summers (filling in for Jim Eichenhofer) to discuss last night’s loss against the Jazz, the huge fan turnout, and reasons to remain excited about this team. Later, David Wesley of Bally Sports joins...
NBA
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Preview: Denver Has Early Edge
Nuggets Odds -5.5 Trail Blazers Odds +5.5. Odds via BetMGM. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening. The Blazers have started off the season hot with a 3-0 record that includes a win over...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 106, 76ers 120
Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Pacers ran into a talented and hungry team. Philadelphia has championship aspirations, but the Sixers got off to a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first three contests.
NBA
Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Game Preview
There have been similar storylines to the Orlando Magic’s first three games. They’ve held leads, they’ve fought hard, but ultimately, down the stretch they’ve been unable to close out contests. The Magic (0-3) will look to change that narrative on Monday when they visit the New...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get back on track against the Pistons in D.C.
The Wizards dropped a tough game Sunday evening in Cleveland. They battled back from a late deficit but fell short in overtime. Now, the Wizards will look to get back to their winning ways this evening when Cade Cunningham and the Pistons come to Capital One Arena. Here's what you...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Guide, Week 2
The new NBA season is already off to a momentous start, and the first full week of the Fantasy season is upon us. Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates per position for your Fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We’ll also typically be focusing on players with four-game weeks to maximize production opportunities.
NBA
Keys To the Game - Bulls vs Celtics (10.24.22)
The Bulls return to the home hardwood to take on the Boston Celtics in the first of four between the two teams this season. Boston comes to town with a perfect 3-0 record while Chicago, 1-2, looks to get back on track after dropping two in row. Over their last 10 meetings, the C’s hold a 6-4 edge, however, the Bulls have won three of the last 5 in the all-time series.
NBA
Preview: Wizards travel to Cleveland seeking 3-0 start
After a pair of nice wins to start the season, the Wizards head to Cleveland for their toughest test yet, facing off with newly acquired guard Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports...
NBA
Achiuwa Hitting His Stride
The anticipation coming into this season for what Precious Achiuwa’s wondrous leap last season suggested he could be going forward was palpable. Aside from Scottie Barnes, he has probably been the most hyped Raptor in terms of taking their game to another level. Perhaps that played a factor in...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/24/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 24, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 122, Pelicans 121 (OT) A furious rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter allowed New Orleans to force overtime in Sunday’s home...
