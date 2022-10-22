Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job. Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
fox44news.com
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
KBTX.com
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a pair of drive-by shootings that have occurred at the same house near Lake Bryan. Deputies say both shootings happened this month at a home near Creekside Drive and Sandypoint Road. Nobody...
Authorities investigating second drive-by shooting near home
Authorities in Brazos County are investigating a drive-by shooting for the second time into a home that had multiple people and a child inside.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
KWTX
Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
KBTX.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 10:00, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During that investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and Officers located marijuana, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages. Andrew Lopez Jaramillo, 18 of Brenham, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Jaramillo was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Dies In A Crash On A Brazos County Road
A College Station man was killed Sunday morning after his pickup drove off a Brazos County road. DPS identified the victim as 38 year old Randall Williams. Troopers report the truck was eastbound on Elmo Weedon Road when it went off the pavement near the precinct three fire station. The...
Tyler woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23. Kelsey Frazier, 28, was an inmate at the Marlin Unit prison near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Frazier […]
kwhi.com
TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK
Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
fox44news.com
Search underway for endangered missing teenager
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a girl classified as missing and endangered. 14-year-old Antavia Khaleis Oliver is 5’1″, weighs 105 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan.
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
fox44news.com
One dead in Leon County vehicle accident
LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed one person is dead in a Leon County vehicle accident. Sgt. Justin Ruiz tells FOX 44 News that the accident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, near Mile Marker #173 on Interstate 45. A vehicle rolled over and several people were ejected. One person is confirmed dead.
Body recovered in Lake Somerville during search for missing person, Sheriff's office says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man found in Lake Sommerville this morning was identified as 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Texas Game Wardens found Laughlin's body around 9 a.m. The search began around 2:40 p.m. October 23 after the sheriff's...
KBTX.com
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train blocked several intersections in College Station along Wellborn Road on Sunday afternoon. At 3 p.m. the College Station Police Department said the roadways were back open at Rock Prarie Road and Cain Road. The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Heading To Prison Again After Admitting To Crimes Related To A Standoff With College Station Police
A 31 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for the third time. The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced a plea agreement with Jonathan Bridges that includes a 45 year sentence. Bridges has been in jail since his arrest in February of last year. He admitted to...
fox44news.com
Search ends for missing person in Lake Somerville
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Authorities have found the body of a man who was reported missing at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin was found Monday morning, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:40 p.m....
KWTX
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called.
Comments / 0