Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma opens programs to help with water bills

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has opened online applications for its Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs. The programs provide funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. OKDHS offers a Non-Emergency Water Bill Pay Program and the Water Crisis Program. LIHWAP is a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Poll shows majority of Oklahoma voters scale back due to inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The majority of Oklahoma voters said they have scaled back because of rising inflation, according to polling from Amber Integrated. The new poll said 60% of Oklahomans have cut back on a range of expenses, including groceries, entertainment, dining out and travel. "You’ve got a lot...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country

(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state's fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most recent data from all 50 states' 2021 annual comprehensive financial reports. It found that 31 state governments did not have enough money to pay all their bills, in some cases leaving hefty tax burdens on future taxpayers.
ALASKA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 General Election Available Statewide

Early in-person voting is now available across Colorado. This year, 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 8 General Election. "Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a convenient drop box or...
COLORADO STATE
KTEN.com

Grade school test scores drop in Oklahoma

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show a decline in 4th and 8th grade reading and math scores in Oklahoma since 2019. Administrators say it will take a considerable amount of time and resources to help students fully recover from learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado students see significant learning loss after pandemic

(The Center Square) - Colorado students have seen significant learning loss since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education shows. Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, show that Colorado eighth graders had a 10-point...
COLORADO STATE
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
OKLAHOMA STATE

