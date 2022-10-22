Read full article on original website
Oklahoma AG, leaders from 11 other states oppose CDC COVID vaccine proposals
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined attorney generals from 11 other states as they call on the CDC to keep COVID-19 vaccinations optional for children. O’Connor and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry co-authored the letter directed to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization...
KTEN.com
New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma opens programs to help with water bills
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has opened online applications for its Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs. The programs provide funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. OKDHS offers a Non-Emergency Water Bill Pay Program and the Water Crisis Program. LIHWAP is a...
Interim study examines ethics and accountability for Oklahoma’s elected officials
Senator Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) hosted an interim study Monday focused on Oklahoma’s laws for ethics and accountability for elected officials.
KOCO
Poll shows majority of Oklahoma voters scale back due to inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The majority of Oklahoma voters said they have scaled back because of rising inflation, according to polling from Amber Integrated. The new poll said 60% of Oklahomans have cut back on a range of expenses, including groceries, entertainment, dining out and travel. "You’ve got a lot...
KOCO
New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
kswo.com
Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet. That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City. The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are...
kiowacountypress.net
Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country
(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state's fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most recent data from all 50 states' 2021 annual comprehensive financial reports. It found that 31 state governments did not have enough money to pay all their bills, in some cases leaving hefty tax burdens on future taxpayers.
kiowacountypress.net
Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 General Election Available Statewide
Early in-person voting is now available across Colorado. This year, 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 8 General Election. "Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a convenient drop box or...
KTEN.com
Grade school test scores drop in Oklahoma
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show a decline in 4th and 8th grade reading and math scores in Oklahoma since 2019. Administrators say it will take a considerable amount of time and resources to help students fully recover from learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol insurrection
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote-counting process.
publicradiotulsa.org
'We do not believe in Kevin Stitt': leaders in the Okla. veteran community endorse Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s veteran community are endorsing Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister. On Friday, news outlet KTUL published a letter to Hofmeister signed by several prominent Oklahoma vets saying they’re forming a team to push for Hofmeister’s election. “We believe in Joy!” the letter reads. “We...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado students see significant learning loss after pandemic
(The Center Square) - Colorado students have seen significant learning loss since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education shows. Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, show that Colorado eighth graders had a 10-point...
Stitt prepares for new round in tribal gaming fight, hires new outside counsel
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hired new, outside counsel and will make new legal arguments in a lawsuit that started over tribal gaming as part of a fight that started near the beginning of his first term. In new court filings, the governor’s new counsel is...
KTUL
Stitt joins 18 governors to oppose Biden's proposed project labor agreement mandate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration opposing the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month that requires Project Labor Agreements...
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Attorney facing drug charges paid to be State Health Department consultant during pandemic
A newly-surfaced contract shows an attorney, who is now facing felony drug trafficking charges, was once paid for consulting work at the Oklahoma State Health Department.
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
