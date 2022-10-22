Read full article on original website
Ag stats: Kansas crop progress and condition report – week ending October 23, 2022
For the week ending October 23, 2022, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 62 percent very short, 29 percent short, 9 percent adequate, and 0 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 61 percent very short, 30 percent short, 9 percent adequate, and 0 percent surplus.
Endangered Kansas species get helping hand with $4.3M investment
More than $4 million will be invested in Kansas wildlife to help support endangered species after approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country
(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state's fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most recent data from all 50 states' 2021 annual comprehensive financial reports. It found that 31 state governments did not have enough money to pay all their bills, in some cases leaving hefty tax burdens on future taxpayers.
Montana land board acquires large property for public use
(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
Experts call for boost to SNAP purchasing power in next farm bill
(Kentucky New Connection) Families are being forced to stretch their SNAP dollars due to inflation, and advocates say they want Congress to tackle the issue in the 2023 farm bill. Lawmakers are expected to begin working soon on the legislation, which focuses primarily on food-and-farming. It is set to expire...
Small businesses back minimum-wage initiative on Nebraska ballot
(Nebraska News Connection) Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said...
Kansas Speaks: 77% concerned about Kansas economy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new survey of more than 500 Kansans shows there is a lot of work to do on the state’s economy before residents feel comfortable again. The Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University released its Kansas Speaks Fall 2022 survey at noon Tuesday. The survey is co-sponsored […]
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
'We have been waiting for rain like this almost all summer': Kansas farmers get much needed rain
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - The ground in the eastern part of the state is a lot more moist than it was Sunday. It's what farmers have been praying for to help with their winter wheat. Kansas has not seen rain in this amount throughout the summer, as farmers have been...
Colorado gas prices nearly 20 cents under national average
(The Center Square) - The average gas price in Colorado sits nearly 20 cents below the national average, data from AAA shows. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.60 as of Monday, while the national average is $3.79. Colorado's average gas price is 9 cents lower than this time last week, according to AAA.
Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 General Election Available Statewide
Early in-person voting is now available across Colorado. This year, 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 8 General Election. "Voters who received a mail ballot may return it to a convenient drop box or...
Health insurance tax credits extended during open enrollment
(Colorado News Connection) Some 155,000 Coloradans who signed up for health insurance through Connect For Health Colorado were able to save 900 dollars per year on average through American Rescue Plan Act tax credits. Those credits have been extended by President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and will be in play as open enrollment begins next week. Kevin Patterson, CEO of Colorado's marketplace, said competition remains strong among the state's insurers, and all counties have at least one option for coverage.
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
EarthTalk - How will California’s recent decision to require all new car sales to be electric vehicles affect other states?
How will California's recent decision to require all new car sales to be electric vehicles (EVs) beginning in 2035 affect other states' timelines for adopting similarly stringent measures?. M. Sergis, Tampa, FL. In late August 2022, California governor Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board announced the approval of...
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
Here’s what poll watchers see when they observe elections in Kansas
Wanting to fulfill a civic duty, volunteering for altruistic reasons and sometimes just being asked to are some of the reasons why some Kansans spend Election Day volunteering to be poll watchers. Poll watchers, officially known as poll agents, are partisan volunteers who are recruited by each county’s political parties...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Area counties among Kansas' Rural Champions
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly this week announced the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that launched earlier this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The selected Rural Champions will be a part of a statewide network of grassroots individuals tackling...
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
