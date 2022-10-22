Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
UC Football Betting Underdogs for First Time Since Arkansas Loss
The Bearcats take on UCF this weekend in Florida.
UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard
It's the first offer for the No. 1 Kentucky recruit in 2025.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Great Flood of 1937
It seems like almost yesterday that a large weather front stalled over the Ohio Valley, covering much of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Heavy rain fell during the first three weeks of January, 1937, elevating the Ohio River to record levels from Pittsburgh to Cairo, and into the lower Mississippi.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
The SuperJox Lunch crowd convenes four times a year to talk sports, radio — and old times
It happens four-times-a-year. You might call it The Sports Equinox – but it has nothing to do with the seasons. Radio veterans gather at Barleycorn’s in Lakeside Park to relive the past – and boast about their successful careers – be it truthful or not. The...
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
linknky.com
Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win
After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
How German Is Cincinnati Really?
YouTube and podcast star “Feli from Germany” compares German and American culture, habits, and language from her perch in the Queen City. The post How German Is Cincinnati Really? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
beckersspine.com
9 things to know about Mayfield Brain & Spine
Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine has been serving patients in Ohio and Kentucky since 1947. Here are nine things to know about the practice:. 1. Mayfield Brain & Spine has four locations in Cincinnati and West Chester, Ohio, and Crestview Hills, Ky. 2. Twenty-two surgeons work across the clinic's locations.
spectrumnews1.com
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chili parlor owners gather to celebrate food's 100th anniversary
CINCINNATI — Nearly every Cincinnati chili parlor owner in and around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky gathered Monday at the site where the first Cincinnati chili was served 100 years ago. The first location, inside the torn-down Empress Theatre, was the original Empress Chili, located at 9th and Vine Streets...
Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame adds six new inductees in October
Four new members were inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, at The Garden of Park Hills recently. Two other inductees were absent from the event. Joe Brennan, President of the organization introduced the group, and welcomed former WCPO TV Sports Director, John Popovich as guest speaker. The...
WLWT 5
Final honor flight of the year takes off from CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — The final honor flight of the year took off from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Tuesday. The mission is simple: Celebrate our veterans by flying them for free to Washington, D.C., to see the nation's memorials, built to honor them. Eighty-seven veterans and their escorts were welcomed...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion
The Edgewood home that captivated imaginations and international attention is on the market. We still don’t know who owns it. The post Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Comments / 0