ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: The Great Flood of 1937

It seems like almost yesterday that a large weather front stalled over the Ohio Valley, covering much of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Heavy rain fell during the first three weeks of January, 1937, elevating the Ohio River to record levels from Pittsburgh to Cairo, and into the lower Mississippi.
KENTUCKY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win

After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersspine.com

9 things to know about Mayfield Brain & Spine

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine has been serving patients in Ohio and Kentucky since 1947. Here are nine things to know about the practice:. 1. Mayfield Brain & Spine has four locations in Cincinnati and West Chester, Ohio, and Crestview Hills, Ky. 2. Twenty-two surgeons work across the clinic's locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Final honor flight of the year takes off from CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — The final honor flight of the year took off from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Tuesday. The mission is simple: Celebrate our veterans by flying them for free to Washington, D.C., to see the nation's memorials, built to honor them. Eighty-seven veterans and their escorts were welcomed...
HEBRON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy