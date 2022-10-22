Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia College Volleyball remains perfect in conference play
COLUMBIA - Columbia College took on Harris-Stowe for their last regular season home match. The Cougars came out strong wasting no time getting ahead. The Cougars led 16-7 in the first match after a pass from Luisa Ferreira to Abby Massengill for the kill. Later in the first set another...
Rock Bridge Volleyball sweeps Blue Springs for district title
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins defeated the Blue Springs Wildcats in straight sets to win the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 title. The first set the Bruins had control throughout. 2021-2022 Missouri Volleyball Gatorade Player of the year, Ella Swindle, dominated at the net with multiple kills. Lily Dudley also made multiple nice plays. Rock Bridge won the first set 25-18.
Tolton blanks Canton
A Steven Becvar goal made the difference for Tolton boys soccer in a 1-0 victory at Canton on Monday evening. The win was the Trailblazers' second clean sheet in a row thanks to a shutout from senior goalkeeper Alex Steffes. Tolton (15-5-1) returns to the pitch against Lutheran St. Charles...
Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley named to Jerry West Award watch list
COLUMBIA - The Jerry West Award, named after basketball great Jerry West, recognizes the top shooting guard in the country. Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley was named to the award's watch list Tuesday in an announcement from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He's one of five SEC players to be named to the preseason watch list.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple downed power, communication lines reported across Boone County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications reported multiple downed power and communication lines across the county as it was hit with heavy winds just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. BCJC urged drivers to use caution as the downed lines have created a traffic hazard, or to avoid the areas if possible.
UPDATE: Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returne Monday
COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year took place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event was the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer that injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists who...
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation
A north Columbia elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas smell. The post Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centerville driver blamed for 2-car crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police blame a southeast Iowa man for causing a Kirksville wreck. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 6 West and Industrial Road. Officers told KTVO a car driven by Steven Lindley, 23, of Centerville, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 6 and...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
Cole County EMS headquarters renderings
Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Architectural firm releases preliminary designs of new Cole County EMS headquarters. The renderings consist of approximately 11,000 square feet of space, which will house two advanced life support ambulances.
Police confirm no threat after responding to incident at Rock Bridge High School
COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents. Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin
A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
