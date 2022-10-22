Read full article on original website
Slightly cooler temperatures, sunshine on tap in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California will be on the cooler side on Wednesday as the region sees mild temperatures and some winds.
foxla.com
SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages
LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
KESQ
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
NBC Los Angeles
Utility Companies Warn of Possible Power Shutoffs Due to Gusty Winds, Increased Fire Danger
Some parts of Southern California are off to a windy start on Monday morning, and utility companies are warning customers that they may need to shut off power in certain areas to reduce the risk of wildfires. Aside from the power outages, commuters faced hazardous conditions during the morning drive....
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Rancho Cucamonga officials debut wildfire warning system
As he takes in the picturesque rolling hills of the San Gabriel Mountains from his home, Jack McCall takes a second to remember that everything he has worked so hard for could disappear in a matter of moments because of the constant threat of wildfires. "You realize, 'Hey everything you've got and everything that you've invested your life in can be gone in a matter of minutes if you don't get there quickly enough," he said.To help secure those precious moments residents need to save their belongings, McCall, the executive vice president of Azusa-based company Lindsey Fire Sense, created the early...
nbcpalmsprings.com
National Weather Service Issue Wind Advisory for Parts of Riverside County
(CNS) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 2 p.m. Monday for parts of Riverside County. Mountain areas, including Idyllwild-Pine Cove, in Riverside County can expect northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. North winds from 15 to 25...
Light rain falls in parts of Southern California
A weak storm front brought light rain and gusty winds to areas of Southern California Saturday. While the rain was not much — most areas were expected to see less than one-tenth of an inch, while areas near the San Gabriel Mountains were expected to receive as much as a quarter-inch of precipitation — it […]
Rainstorms Over County to Move East on Monday Ahead of Santa Ana Winds
The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up a period of Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said. The showers caused traffic tie-ups in the early morning hours Sunday, including a vehicle flipping on state Route 94 in...
paininthepass.info
Car Fire In The Cajon Pass Jammed I-15 Traffic Sunday Afternoon In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small SUV caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, created smoke that you could see for miles. California Highway Patrol and Barstow Fire Department were getting calls of a white SUV on fire at Old Highway 58 exit at 3:42pm on October 23, 2022.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm
Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
newsmirror.net
Arrow passenger rail is now in Redlands
Starting today, Metrolink riders in the Inland Empire can use the new Arrow passenger rail service to travel between the cities of San Bernardino and Redlands. The Arrow service adds four train stations in the two cities and introduces brand new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains to Metrolink’s cleaner-operating fleet.
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
KTLA.com
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
