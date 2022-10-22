ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2 more victims come forward in mass shooting at frat house

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
 3 days ago

Two men are in custody in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left nearly a dozen people injured, police said.

Police responded to the fraternity house near Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shortly before 2 a.m. Friday following a reported shooting.

Initial reports indicated that nine people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, though that number has since increased to 11 after two more victims came forward, Baton Rouge Deputy Chief Myron Daniels told reporters late Friday.

WBRZ - PHOTO: Police respond to a shooting at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Oct. 21, 2022.
WBRZ - PHOTO: The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Oct. 21, 2022.

Southern University, which is in the midst of celebrating its homecoming, said the shooting occurred off-campus at a non-university-sponsored event.

Two men were taken into custody Friday in connection with the shooting with the help of the U. S. Marshall Task Force, police said . Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, have both been charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said. It is unclear if they have an attorney.

"Based on all the information that has been obtained, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident," Daniels said. "There is no ongoing threat on the campus of Southern University."

Daniels said no further information will be released at this time amid the investigation, which he called "fluid."

WBRZ - PHOTO: Police respond to a shooting at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Oct. 21, 2022.

The school said in a statement that the Southern University Police Department and other officials "are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend," adding that the university "strongly condemns any act of violence."

Any witnesses with photos, videos or details are urged to contact police at 225-389-2000.

Comments / 57

life is good ✌️
3d ago

It doesn't have anything to do with what freaking state,is blue or red. Booze and gun's don't go together.Uneducated.

Reply(13)
25
Tom
3d ago

At such a “fine institution” too. Guess the “oppression” that causes so much criminalistic behavior extends to higher “education” as well.

Reply
12
Mojack fourtwenty
3d ago

kids Daryl Stansberry is 26 ,Miles Moss, 24, .not kids not collage age .better yet 12.5/53 showing their true colors again. just saying

Reply
9
 

