utv44.com
Flu cases surging across southeast Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The first month of flu season is about to end, and local doctors say cases are soaring across our area. Walgreens's flu index shows the regions of the country with the most flu activity. Our entire viewing area ranks number 9 on the list of...
UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
Family hopes increased reward brings answers in missing man case in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members of a missing man in Mobile County hope a larger reward will finally solve a case. They hope to finally find out what happened to Marcus Chestang nearly a year and a half ago. For this family, it’s been anguish not knowing what’s happened to a man who […]
‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County
In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
Atmore Advance
APD seeking info on overnight burglary at Buy-Rite Drugs
The Atmore Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred overnight Oct. 25 at Buy-Rite Drugs on Medical Park Drive. According to a release, those with information are asked to contact investigations at 251-368-9141.
utv44.com
Mobile Police seek public help in investigation of August homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department requests assistance from the public in obtaining information concerning the murder of Rommie Odoms. The homicide occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Death Investigation at Bayou Bend Apartments II. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to...
Gulf Shores adding more development to the city with 127 acres of open space
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen a large piece of land right off of County Road 8 in between Foley Beach Express and Highway 59. Well, those 127 acres are owned by the City of Gulf Shores. In a recent council meeting, the city council members said the land will be home to […]
Convicted murderer in Mobile released on bond: Court documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted killer is now out on bond after a judge allowed for his bond to be set. He was released from jail on Saturday, Oct. 21, according to a release from the circuit court of Mobile County, Ala. A hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m. CT. […]
Girlfriend of Chickasaw murder victim seeks answers, as MCSO searches for suspect
UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): Grace Nichols never thought she’d lose the love of her life, Tristan Bohanan… who was so unexpectedly, and so violently taken. “He was a very amazing person,” said Nichols. “Anybody who knew him was very lucky to know him… and he cared for everybody.” Bohannon leaves behind his three-year-old son and his four-week-old […]
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Two drive-by shootings reported in one night, one injured
According to Mobile Police, two separate instances of a vehicle driving by and opening fire were reported in the same hour in Mobile Monday night. One person was hospitalized with injuries as a result. Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., officers responded...
Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County. The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community […]
Police: South Alabama man allegedly shoots, kills brother
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder and owner of locally-owned barbeque restaurant Meat Boss BBQ has passed away from cancer, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Benny Chinnis, “THE Meat Boss,” opened the award-winning smoked meats and barbeque restaurant in December 2012. A service will be open to the public. The restaurant will […]
Bay Minette bar accused of selling alcohol without license, 3 guns found, 3 arrested
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested and charged with multiple crimes following the execution of a search warrant at M&J Lounge in Bay Minette due to a complaint about the bar selling alcohol without a license. Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation search the lounge located […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Community Action Agency announces 22-23 low-income home energy assistance heating program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program (LIHEAP). The appointments are for the month of November and are scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month. MCA LIHEAP program is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with their heating bills.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man shot son in the back of his head as he was running, prosecutor says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting over the weekend resulted from a dispute between a father and his adult son and culminated with a gunshot to the back of the victim’s head as he was running away, a prosecutor said Monday. Mobile police on Saturday arrested John William...
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
