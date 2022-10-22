ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
Skydiver Dies After High School Football Pregame Jump

A skydiver has died following accident that took place during the pregame ceremony of a Tennessee high school football game over the weekend. Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd confirmed the jumper died from injuries sustained in a fatal accident prior to David Crockett High School's game against Daniel Boone High School on Friday (October 21) in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.
