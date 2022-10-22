KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]

