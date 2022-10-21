Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
NBC Los Angeles
Raise a Glass to Adele's ‘I Drink Wine' Music Video
Adele has just dropped the latest video from her album "30." "The 'I Drink Wine' video was the first one I shot for this album," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 25. "And it's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"
NBC Los Angeles
What Is an ‘Almond Mom'? And How to Recover If You Had One
The hashtag “Almond Mom” is going nuts on TikTok, thanks in part to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Yolanda Hadid. In a video compilation featuring old clips from “RHOBH,” Yolanda is shown in 2014 talking on the phone with her then-teenage daughter, Gigi.
NBC Los Angeles
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Are Reuniting on TV to Bring Some Holiday Cheer
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are cooking up something irresistible. The longtime BFFs and former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars are reuniting once again to host season two of Peacock's culinary competition series "Baking It." The upcoming episodes, which see the "Parks and Recreation" star taking over co-hosting duties from Andy...
Comments / 0