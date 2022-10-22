Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart locations along the Gulf Coast pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. Jeffery Sikes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Another defendant, Alexander Olson, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arsonists set fire...
wtvy.com
Mobile man shot son in the back of his head as he was running, prosecutor says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting over the weekend resulted from a dispute between a father and his adult son and culminated with a gunshot to the back of the victim’s head as he was running away, a prosecutor said Monday. Mobile police on Saturday arrested John William...
Comments / 0