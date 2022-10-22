EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Improvement was theme of the day for Murray State women’s golf team Tuesday in the second and final round of the Braun Intercollegiate Tournament. Murray State moved up a spot to finish fifth out of 11 teams that came to the event at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Racers ended with a total score of 627, which was only 16 shots from first-place Austin Peay. The Governors finished 35-over-par for the event and their final total of 611 was only three shots ahead of host Evansville.

