Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
radionwtn.com
Cherokee State Park History Explored In Documentary
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University, in partnership with Cherokee State Resort Historical Park of Aurora, Kentucky, will be hosting the premiere of the documentary “A Legacy Lost & Found: Segregation in Recreation” in the Curris Center theater on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. The documentary, directed by Dr. Tammy L. Holmes, looks at the history of Cherokee State Park and features testimonies from visitors of the park when it was opened many years ago.
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
WBBJ
Local congregation recognizes a dedicated church “mother”
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church shows their gratitude, love, and appreciation to one of their oldest and most active church members by celebrating her name. “This day is about, mother Willie Davis,” said church member, St. John’s #1 Baptist Church. Willie Mae Davis has been a member...
westkentuckystar.com
More field fires in Massac, Fulton, Hickman counties
More battles with field fires were waged Monday in Massac, Hickman and Fulton counties. A large field fire burned in eastern Massac County at Pell Road and Powers Church Road north of Brookport. Preliminary reports were that two houses may have been destroyed in the fire, but later word from...
whvoradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women improve on final day of Braun Intercollegiate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Improvement was theme of the day for Murray State women’s golf team Tuesday in the second and final round of the Braun Intercollegiate Tournament. Murray State moved up a spot to finish fifth out of 11 teams that came to the event at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Racers ended with a total score of 627, which was only 16 shots from first-place Austin Peay. The Governors finished 35-over-par for the event and their final total of 611 was only three shots ahead of host Evansville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
U.S. 51 has reopened between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky after multiple fire departments worked together to put out a fire in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the blaze started as a garage or shop fire and spread to a field and nearby tree line Monday evening. As...
wevv.com
Man crashes into wall after leading officer on chase in Madisonville, police say
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky, after authorities say he led an officer on a pursuit before crashing into a brick wall. A report from the Madisonville Police Department says it started on Friday around 3 a.m., when an officer was going down East Broadway Street near Caroline Street.
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 18,000 ducks hit the water for the eighth Paducky Derby
PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help local survivors, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center put on the eighth annual Paducky Derby Saturday. This year they set a record for the amount of ducks they had adopted: 17,910 rubber ducks hit the water on Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. With help from the Paducah Fire Department, they pushed to get their bills across the line first.
thunderboltradio.com
Ellie Puentes finds new college home at UT Martin
More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State sits 6th at Braun Intercollegiate
EVANSVILLE —Murray State’s women’s golf team enters today’s second round of the Braun Intercollegiate in sixth place, only 12 strokes out of the team lead after Monday’s opening round at the Oak Meadow Country Club. Austin Peay finished with a 17-over-par score of 305 to...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
westkentuckystar.com
More field and grass fires flare in Graves, Calloway, McCracken counties
Fire departments, first responders and farmers spent Friday afternoon dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway counties. The Graves County fire was near Sullivan Road between KY 121 and KY 80. All county fire departments became involved in the blaze that threatened at least two homes and several poultry houses before getting it under control.
wpsdlocal6.com
Federal funding to help west Kentucky farmers impacted by December tornado outbreak, drought
MAYFIELD, KY — From a devastating tornado outbreak last December to this fall's drought and low river levels preventing the transportation of crops on waterways, farmers in west Kentucky continue to struggle. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at the Kentucky Farm Bureau in Mayfield about an investment that...
Comments / 1