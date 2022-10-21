ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goholycross.com

Men’s varsity eight places third at Head of the Charles

BOSTON, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's rowing team had an outstanding weekend at the Head of the Charles on the Charles River. The Crusaders were led by the varsity eight, which finished in third place in the men's collegiate eight to earn a bronze medal. In the collegiate...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Women's soccer hosts Colgate for Cousy Cup game

The Holy Cross women's soccer team returns home on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for their final regular season match against Patriot League opponent Colgate at 7 p.m. The Crusaders are coming off a road victory against Navy on Saturday. Wednesday's matchup will serve as the women's soccer Cousy Cup game, a...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s Golf ties for seventh at final fall invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Holy Cross men's golf team tied for seventh place at the Lehigh Invitational Saturday at the Saucon Valley Country Club. The Crusaders shot 605 (+29) over the two rounds on the par 72, 7,091-yard Grace Course. Freshman Matthew Williams led all Crusaders with a 149...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy