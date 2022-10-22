ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ocolly.com

Notebook: Gundy talks Clay's first start, previews Kansas State

The reward awaiting No. 9 OSU after a win over Texas is a road matchup with No. 22 Kansas State on its Homecoming. Coach Mike Gundy previewed the Cowboys' game with the Wildcats and discussed plenty of other topics during Monday's press conference. Collin Clay cracks starting lineup. A thinned...
ocolly.com

Keeping it clean: Limiting penalties gives OSU an underrated advantage

In OSU’s game against Texas on Saturday, the latter had 14 penalties, resulting in 119 yards, while OSU had zero. It was a dramatic example of something that has quietly become a strength for this year’s OSU football team. In five of its seven games, OSU has collected less penalties than their opponents.
ocolly.com

Former OSU president Halligan dies at 86

Former OSU president Jim Halligan died at 86. Staff and students alike show their sympathy and support for the grieving family. OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum released a statement via email. “I was deeply saddened this morning to learn former Oklahoma State University president Jim Halligan has passed away," she...
