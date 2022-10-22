ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Me Which Halloween Costumes You Think Are So Played Out And Which Ones Were The Most Creative You've Ever Seen

By Fabiana Buontempo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWInP_0ij2lu6Y00

Spooky season is officially here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlWt6_0ij2lu6Y00
Freeform

Every year, there are costume trends that pop up — whether a major pop culture moment that happened that year or a beloved character from a movie or TV show. And there are also classic costumes that just become people's go-tos when they can't think of anything else to dress up as.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpAOU_0ij2lu6Y00

For me, I've dressed up as a flapper and '50s girl more often than I'd care to admit. 😭

Halloween Costumes

Sometimes those costume trends or classic costumes get very played out, and maybe you've had enough of seeing them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CrR5_0ij2lu6Y00
Halloween Costumes

On the flip side, maybe you've seen some amazing and original Halloween costumes that blew your mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYP8h_0ij2lu6Y00
Fox

I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: Which Halloween costumes are you tired of seeing each year, and what was the most brilliant costume idea you've ever seen?

I'll go first: I'm beyond tired of seeing people dressed as the Joker and Harley Quinn. Are there any other DC characters people could dress up as?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHHoF_0ij2lu6Y00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Maybe you are so over people dressing up as Wonder Woman — but you went to a party once and saw someone in costume as Gamora (Zoe Saldaña's character from Guardians of the Galaxy ) who literally painted themself green to be in character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OofMt_0ij2lu6Y00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Perhaps you wish people would just retire their Dorothy costumes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AD5NL_0ij2lu6Y00
Loew's, Inc.

...and pick a different character from The Wizard of Oz to dress up as, because you once saw someone put together one of the most creative, brilliant Tin Man costumes ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytPn3_0ij2lu6Y00
giphy.com

I want to hear which costume you hope you never see again and which costume blew your mind. Share them with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below!

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

