Tell Me Which Halloween Costumes You Think Are So Played Out And Which Ones Were The Most Creative You've Ever Seen
Spooky season is officially here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!
Every year, there are costume trends that pop up — whether a major pop culture moment that happened that year or a beloved character from a movie or TV show. And there are also classic costumes that just become people's go-tos when they can't think of anything else to dress up as.
Sometimes those costume trends or classic costumes get very played out, and maybe you've had enough of seeing them.
On the flip side, maybe you've seen some amazing and original Halloween costumes that blew your mind.
I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: Which Halloween costumes are you tired of seeing each year, and what was the most brilliant costume idea you've ever seen?
I'll go first: I'm beyond tired of seeing people dressed as the Joker and Harley Quinn. Are there any other DC characters people could dress up as?
Maybe you are so over people dressing up as Wonder Woman — but you went to a party once and saw someone in costume as Gamora (Zoe Saldaña's character from Guardians of the Galaxy ) who literally painted themself green to be in character.
Perhaps you wish people would just retire their Dorothy costumes...
...and pick a different character from The Wizard of Oz to dress up as, because you once saw someone put together one of the most creative, brilliant Tin Man costumes ever.
I want to hear which costume you hope you never see again and which costume blew your mind. Share them with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below!
Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.
