Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may not be able to walk to Tower Rock by this weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, due to the projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot soon.
kbsi23.com

Downtown Cape Girardeau filled for first Riverfront Fall Festival

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau was filled with families, food, and business vendors both big and small. It was a fun event with crafts, games, and music from live bands and storytelling performances. Event organizer Alyssa Phares says this festival represents the season we are in.
KFVS12

Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
annanews.com

Very low to record low river stages reported in region

Illinois American Water Cairo District changes source water from Ohio River. Driven by months of drought and periods of extreme heat during the summer and fall months in 2022, very low to record low river stages have developed along the Lower Ohio and Mississippi rivers in the region, the National Weather Service office in Paducah reported.
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
talkbusiness.net

Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau

Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
wpsdlocal6.com

Nearly 18,000 ducks hit the water for the eighth Paducky Derby

PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help local survivors, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center put on the eighth annual Paducky Derby Saturday. This year they set a record for the amount of ducks they had adopted: 17,910 rubber ducks hit the water on Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. With help from the Paducah Fire Department, they pushed to get their bills across the line first.
Kait 8

Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth

There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the last two years. The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning. Challenges continue at hospitals in aftermath of COVID-19 Updated:...
wfcnnews.com

Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
KFVS12

Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
wpsdlocal6.com

Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
KFVS12

3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
kfmo.com

Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck

(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
