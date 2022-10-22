Gotham Knights The Show’s Director Informed Screen Rant That WBGM Considered Many Other Characters Before Settling On The Core Quartet Of The Bat Family

Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.

2 DAYS AGO