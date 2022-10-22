Gotham Knights The Show’s Director Informed Screen Rant That WBGM Considered Many Other Characters Before Settling On The Core Quartet Of The Bat Family

Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
DC Fans Love Ezra Miller’s Rumored Flash Replacement
I'm pretty sure most of you are already aware of Ezra Miller's controversies and despite the actor's attempts to save his career in the DC Extended Universe, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery has made its verdict. If you may recall, the 30-year-old star and his agent recently met with the merger's executives to discuss his future in the franchise, and while some reports claim everything went smoothly, with the belief that Miller will continue playing Barry Allen after The Flash, it looks like that's not the case.
thedigitalfix.com
Sorry Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson, killing villains is dumb
For as long as I’ve been a fan of comic books and superhero movies, I’ve hated the argument that heroes should kill their enemies. So when Dwayne Johnson was all over the trades claiming his new DC movie Black Adam was different from other films in the genre because the titular anti-hero wasn’t afraid to turn bad guys into corpses, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes.
ComicBook
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
IGN
Black Adam: Ending Explained & Easter Eggs | DCEU Canon Fodder
Black Adam face-punches his way onto the big screen in a movie that has a ton of action and…well…yes, it has a ton of action! The Rock himself Dwayne Johnson makes good on his promise to make a Black Adam movie and now the guy straight up wants to fight Superman. But before he does, we gotta make it through this super-powered origin story so join IGN host Clint Gage for Canon Fodder for the Black Adam ending explained, full breakdown and all the easter eggs we could find.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 has delivered on the dragon promise — and the season finale will introduce the deadliest yet.
There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment is important
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained
The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale 'Accidentally' Creates a New Franchise-Wide Joke
Game of Thrones was infamous for its viral quotes and lasting online memes, and it seems like House of the Dragon will follow in its footsteps. After the Season 1 finale leaked this weekend, social media noticed a pattern with their collective gripes about the writing: all of them reduced dramatic actions to "accidents or misunderstandings."
Delish
'Cobra Kai' Star Ralph Macchio Didn't Hold Back About His Real-Life Feud With William Zabka
The simmering on-screen tension between Cobra Kai co-stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka? Not completely far from reality. On October 16, Ralph spoke with The Guardian in an exclusive interview about his new book, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. He revealed all in his memoir, including his regret over former co-star Elisabeth Shue's storyline to a near casting in Friends. However, fans everywhere shrieked when Ralph admitted that then- and now-castmate William never got along.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
thedigitalfix.com
Tim Burton watched the new Batman movie, and it made him cry
Tim Burton has seen the new Batman movie from Matt Reeves, and he had a pretty dramatic reaction to it. Batman is a cinematic baton, passed from one director to the next, with each imbuing their version of the superhero movie with their own twists. First, there was the ’60s...
Elle
Vermithor's Introduction on House of the Dragon Says a Lot About Daemon's Worldview
Before Prince Daemon accepts a marriage proposal from his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, in episode 7 of House of the Dragon, he gifts her a bit of wisdom about Targaryen rule: “If the King isn’t feared, he is powerless.” He continues, “If you are to be a strong queen, you must cultivate love and respect, yes, but your subjects must fear you.”
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 to Add Character Fans Might Remember From ‘The Lord of the Rings’
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 won't be here for a while, but the new episodes will introduce a character who appears briefly in the 'Lord of the Rings' movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
James Cameron says that characters in Marvel and DC movies 'all act like they're in college' and 'that's not the way to make movies'
James Cameron said that Marvel and DC characters don't experience "things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose."
netflixjunkie.com
How the Usually Supportive Fans Reacted to Henry Cavill for Having THIS Nerdy Hobby During the Pandemic
When the world saw the toughest time in the Covid-19 pandemic, some people found their passions, some learned new skills, and some just rested and enjoyed their home time. While it was the toughest time for those who were used to working tirelessly because they had to stay home only, like Henry Cavill. While he was used to being busy with the immense amount of work, the pandemic gave him some time to think about what made him happy. Can you guess what would it be?
