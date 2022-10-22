ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Early voting begins Monday for the Nov. 8 General election

The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
After what appears to have been a long campaign season for the Nov. 8 general election, early voting in the elections finally begins Monday.

Elections administrators in the four Rio Grande Valley counties have been preparing for what is sure to be a busy early voting period. Hidalgo County has 415,758 registered voters, Cameron County has more than 227,500, Starr County has 34,086 and Willacy has 11,725.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8,and the weather should be sunny for the first day of early voting with the temperatures in the 80s and 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley.

One on the benefits of voting early is that you can vote at anyone of the early voting locations in the county you reside in, officials said. On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots at their designated precinct.

Cameron County has 23 early voting locations, Hidalgo County has 30, Starr County has eight and Willacy County has one.

When heading to the polls, voters must present some type of photo identification. This includes a Texas drivers license, Texas ID card, Texas handgun license, Texas election identification certificate all issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a U.S. Passport, a military identification card with a photo, and a U.S. Citizenship Certificate with a photo.

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate.

Voter interest in the elections increased voter registration numbers which is something officials are excited about but getting people out to vote is what really matters, officials said.

Gun control, immigration, inflation, and a woman’s right to have an abortion have been at the forefront of many political rallies held in the Rio Grande Valley and around the state over the past few months.

Federal races of interest in the Rio Grande Valley are U.S. District 34, U.S. District 15, and state representatives for District 27, District 20, District 35, District 39, District 41, and District 28.

In Hidalgo County, voters will also be selecting a county judge and district attorney.

In Cameron County, voters will also be selecting a county judge and county. There are also a couple of county commissioner positions and justices of the peace position on the ballot.

There are also several municipal and school board elections on the ballot as well.

You can find out early voting times and locations by reaching out to the county you are registered to vote in. Cameron County voters should call (956) 544-0809, Hidalgo County voters should call (956) 318-2570, Starr County voters should call (956) 716-4800 and Willacy County voters should call (956) 689-2387.

