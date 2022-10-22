Read full article on original website
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title
FRUITLAND, Mo. — For the third straight year, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders can call themselves district champions. The Crusaders swept Scott City 25‑20, 25‑14, 25‑21 to win the Class 2 District 2 championship on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School. "I think (winning a third straight...
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson overpowers Northwest to claim fourth consecutive district crown
ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians won their fourth-straight Class 5 District 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Northwest (Cedar Hill) on Tuesday night at Oakville High School. Jackson coach Dave Mirly credited the dedication of his team. “To win a tough district four years in a row...
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie at Portageville in championship game
Photo gallery from Portageville's win over East Prairie in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Championship at PHS on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
semoball.com
C1D3 Volleyball: Advance wins back-and-forth battle for seventh-straight district title
BELL CITY, Mo. — In a back-and-forth match that featured two evenly matched teams, it was the Advance Hornets who came away with the Class 1, District 3 championship, defeating Bell City 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in Bell City Tuesday night. “That’s the way a district championship should be, is...
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: St. Vincent upsets top-seeded Meadow Heights for back-to-back district title wins
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — St. Vincent walked into the Crystal City High School gym as underdogs Tuesday and left as district champions. St. Vincent rallied from a two-set deficit to upset top-seeded Meadow Heights 12-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 and win its second straight Class 1 District 4 championship.
semoball.com
C1D3 volleyball: Bell City, Advance forge ahead into district championship game
BELL CITY — The Bell City Cubs clinched their spot in the Class 1 District 3 championship game with a 3-1 win over the Leopold on Monday night at Bell City High School. All three of the Cubs’ match wins came by the score of 25-19, but all featured slow starts.
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson beats Lutheran South to advance to fourth straight district championship
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth straight year, Jackson is headed to the Class 5 District 1 championship. Despite a tight first set, the Indians were able to settle in and roll to a 26‑24, 25‑17, 25‑17 win over Lutheran South in the C5D1 semifinals Monday at Oakville High School.
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: Portageville defeats Senath-Hornersville to earn chance at second straight district title
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Despite not playing its best, the Portageville volleyball team advanced the MSHSAA Class 2 District Championship by orchestrating its way to a 3-1 win over Senath-Hornersville at PHS on Monday, Oct. 24. It was the third time the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs (20-10-1) have defeated the fourth-seeded...
semoball.com
C1D2 VB: Clarkton flies to first district title since 2014 with win over Gideon
CLARKTON, Mo. — They say it's hard to beat a good team three times. That was the case on Monday night as second seeded Clarkton upended top seeded Gideon in four sets 25-22, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 to win the Class 1, District 2 Tournament. “These girls have been in...
semoball.com
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran
Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
semoball.com
C2D1 Volleyball: East Prairie versus Malden
Photo gallery from East Prairie's 3-1 win over Malden in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Portageville on Monday, Oct. 24.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W
Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
KCTV 5
City of Raymore ‘100 percent opposed’ to idea of KCMO landfill near city limits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Raymore told KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon it has learned of plans made to develop a landfill right next to the city’s boundaries. “It would be on our front porch,” Mayor Kris Turnbow said. While he said the city is not revealing...
KFVS12
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a large field fire in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday afternoon, October 23. Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire departments, could be seen working to put out the fire. The dangers on the...
kshb.com
Periods of mist and cool tonight, more rain southeast of KC
Periods of mist tonight in KC as new rain increases southeast of KC by morning. A new area of rain will likely stay around 50 miles south and east of KC Tuesday, a few showers in KC. The rest of the week into the weekend looks mostly dry, perhaps a...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting
SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit. Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate at 6:30 p.m. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. The candidates for the Mo. House...
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
