ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter

No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran

Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne

Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W

Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting

SIUC announced it partnered with MCC in Kansas City, Mo. for its Saluki Step Ahead program. Rain on Tuesday helped raise the level of the Mississippi River a little bit. Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate at 6:30 p.m. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. The candidates for the Mo. House...
SIKESTON, MO
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy