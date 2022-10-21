Read full article on original website
Looking at the past, present and future of curbside dining
ICYMI... this week's New York magazine cover story addresses a popular topic around here: curbside dining... specifically curbside dining structures. In New York's latest issue, features writer Simon van Zuylen-Wood examines one of New York City’s remaining vestiges of COVID-19: the outdoor dining shed. From shabby wooden structures to fabulous cabins with white tablecloths, their mass constructions “probably represent the speediest reshaping of the built environment in the city’s history,” van Zuylen-Wood writes. The streeteries were initially part of a program started by former mayor Bill de Blasio as a solution to help sustain restaurants during the height of the pandemic and meant to be temporary.
About Brix Wine Bar, coming soon to Clinton Street
Signage is now up at 19-21 Clinton St. for Brix, a wine bar here between Stanton and Houston. (Thanks to EVG reader Fiona for the tip!) At first glance, we thought it might be a new venture for the folks who own Brix Wine Shop on Avenue B. However, owner Beatriz Gutierrez told EVG contributor Stacie Joy that she was not behind this Brix.
Pruning day for the great wisteria of Stuyvesant Street
Workers were out this morning to prune the wisteria ("purple paradise of flowering beauty") outside 35 Stuyvesant St. at 10th Street. We received several messages about the activity... (thanks to Harold Appel for the top photo and an anonymous reader for the one below)... This is how the wisteria —...
Memphis Seoul coming to 1st Avenue
Ownership of Memphis Seoul has signed a lease to open its first Manhattan outpost at 123 First Ave. between Seventh Street and St. Mark's Place. News of the deal was first reported by the @TradedNY account. This will be the second location for the restaurant, which describes itself as "Southern...
