Fort Myers Beach, FL

How will the stranded shrimp boats on Fort Myers Beach be cleaned up?

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of massive fishing boats were shoved out of the water by Hurricane Ian and now sit ashore, littering Fort Myers Beach.

Storm surge well over 15 feet in some places combined with winds topping out at 150 miles per hour helped move the shrimp and fishing boats that are among some of the biggest to call Southwest Florida home. Some of the boats measure more than 100 feet long and weigh 150+ tons.

“You come and you see your business sitting on land when it’s supposed to be in the water,” said Tacey Gore, the owner of the shrimp boat Lexi-Joe. “Every day it’s costing us money because we’re not working it.”

Like many of her fellow ships, the Lexi-Joe is sitting ashore instead of shrimping.

“It’s a lot of money not to be making right now,” Gore told ABC7’s Gage Goulding.

It’s a roughly $50,000 paycheck for the work her husband and crew do while out at sea for 20 days at a time.

Over the last three weeks, Gore and her husband haven’t been seeing anything but their boat on dry land.

Unlike the boats scattered along San Carlos Boulevard that are mangled and in the mangroves, cranes aren’t picking the ships up and it might be awhile before they do.

“The cranes are massive,” Gore said. “They have to come in parts and get put together. They’re basically going to have to set up a makeshift boatyard here.”

Getting a crane that big is just part of the problem. Getting it through the Matanzas Pass is another problem.

“Gotta go slow because there’s broken pilings everywhere,” said Robin Wiest.

He rode out the storm on his boat and hasn’t left the water since.

“Seems to be pretty good water clarity today,” he said as he took ABC7 down Matanzas Pass.

The storm changed our landscape on the ground as well as our waters below the surface which are new hidden hazards.

“I’ve bumped a few things,” he said.

The pass will eventually be cleared out. Back on shore, there’s another problem: who’s paying up for the clean up?

“We have insurance, so that will kick in,” Gore said.

For others, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) told ABC7 they want to help.

“We take this matter seriously and understand the hardship that Hurricane Ian has placed upon our residents,” said Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Rob Beaton. “FWC officers are diligently working to determine the current number and ownership of storm-related displaced vessels across the state. We are committed to helping boat owners find their vessels and facilitate the removal of vessels from state waters that are posing a threat to the environment or blocking waterways.”

There’s no timetable on when the Lexi-Joe or her mates stuck ashore might move. Because like these ships, it’s no small task.

“It’s a big, huge operation to get it done and get it done right,” Gore said.

If you don’t have the resources to repair your boat or remove it from the water, FWC has established a Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

