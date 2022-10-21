ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagoville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
KELLER, TX
KLTV

Gas station clerk stabbed in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was arrested after stabbing a gas station clerk Monday night. The Gainesville Police Department said 32-year-old Justin Morgan Greene stabbed 45-year-old Melissa Criswell at an Exxon gas station in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35. According to law enforcement, after injuring Criswell,...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KLTV

Carthage looking for 6th-straight district title against Van in Game of the Week

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 10 Red Zone Game of the Week features two district champions from last season. Carthage will travel to Van Friday night in a key 8-4A DII showdown. Last year the Vandals won the district crown in 7-4A DII. The Bulldogs won the district title in 10-4A DII. In the spring the two schools were paired in 8-4A DII after UIL Realignment.
CARTHAGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy