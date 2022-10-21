ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

32 things we learned from Week 7 of 2022 NFL season: What's wrong with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and NFC?

The 32 things we learned from Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. In the midst of a weekend when the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and one-loss Minnesota Vikings were on vacation, it sure was difficult to find much to like about the NFC. Widely projected as the weaker of the league's two conferences entering the season, the gulf is more pronounced by the profound and unexpected struggles of Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both were road favorites Sunday, yet wound up dropping to 3-4.
One player from each team who could be moved before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline used to be just another uneventful day on the league’s calendar. Lately, however, it’s been the backdrop for a little more roster-building action. While pro football’s wheeling and dealing cutoff still can’t match the excitement of the NBA or MLB, we’ve seen more notable players change teams in October and early November in recent years than ever before. In 2021, Von Miller and Melvin Ingram were both dealt before the deadline while Zach Ertz and Stephon Gilmore made in-season moves weeks earlier. 2020 saw Kwon Alexander, Everson Griffen and Carlos Dunlap all change teams.
Week 8 NFL power rankings: How low do Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers go?

NFL power rankings entering Week 8 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bills (1): QB Josh Allen is on pace for a single-season record 5,610 passing yards but resumes that quest Sunday night against a Green Bay defense that has been the league's stingiest from that aspect – and hasn't surrendered even 270 yards through the air in a game this season.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...

