Read full article on original website
Related
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Photo With Saweetie Following Quavo Breakup
Lil Baby is finally addressing whether he was the man pictured in a photo with Saweetie following her breakup with Quavo. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive snippet from Lil Baby's upcoming interview on the Big Facts podcast with Big Bank and DJ Scream. During the clip, the "In a Minute" rhymer addressed persistent rumors that he was the person whose lap Saweetie was sitting on in the photo she posted after she and Quavo parted ways.
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Wrong Person $1,800 on Zelle, Pleads With Them to Send It Back
Yung Joc mistakenly sent a random person nearly $2,000 via Zelle and is apparently having a hard time getting his paper back. Yesterday (Oct. 19), the rapper-turned-radio host shared his predicament with fans on Instagram. In the post, the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer shares a screenshot of texts he sent the person pleading with them to return his coins.
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Kanye West No Longer a Billionaire After Losing Adidas Deal ‘Obliterates’ His Net Worth – Report
Kanye West is reportedly no longer a billionaire in the wake of losing his business deal with Adidas. According to a report published by Forbes on Tuesday (Oct. 25), Kanye West's net worth took a major hit and was "obliterated" immediately upon the news that Adidas had terminated their partnership with Ye, halted production on all Yeezy branded products and stopped all payments to the Donda rapper-producer.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner. In his since-deleted post, Trav...
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West, Says Donald Trump Should Be President Forever – Watch
Kodak Black is calling out Kanye West and still pledging his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, with the South Florida rapper saying he thinks the twice-impeached POTUS should be the Commander-in-Chief in perpetuity. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and weighed in on the recent...
‘It’s a Tragicomic Project’: Andrea Kleine Talks ‘The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be’
Andrea Kleine was supposed to perform at The Chocolate Factory Theater in New York when the pandemic put a halt to her plans. Together with her partner, musician Bobby Previte, she decided to move into the venue and continue as planned. This time, without an audience. “When we first moved into the theater, we were so giddy. We were so happy to be doing something, anything. Many of my friends were actually jealous,” she recalls. Now, the filmed account of that adventure, “The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be,” is heading to Czech documentary fest Ji.hlava. Made with the...
Cardi B Beats Gangsta Bitch Vol. 1 Mixtape Artwork Lawsuit – Report
UPDATE (OCT. 22):. Following the verdict, Michael Brophy's attorney provided this statement to XXL: "After the verdict Michael Brophy, Cardi b and Mr. Rafael shook hands,they were gracious winners. Mr. Brophy is a stand up human being. If this chapter can close it may be best for the Brophy family’s ability to put this behind them. That’s all that is important."
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
Lil Baby Talks Investments, Money Management, Young Thug and More in XXL Digital Cover Story
Lil Baby is in a race of his own. The 27-year-old Atlanta native brought that sentiment to fruition on the cover of his new album, It's Only Me. He's depicted on Mount Rushmore in various stages of his life. Clearly he sees no competition. The project's initial sales projections find him earning the third biggest debut for a rapper this year. As he prepares to celebrate that victory, XXL caught up with the rapper a week before It's Only Me dropped to discuss his new music, investments, great ambitions and much more for his XXL magazine digital cover story and video interview.
Skinnyfromthe9 Reveals Half His Face Is Paralyzed
Skinnyfromthe9 has revealed he's been diagnosed with Bell's palsy resulting in half of his face being paralyzed. On Monday (Oct. 25), Skinnyfromthe9 shared a video on social media addressing why he's been wearing a patch over his eye. In the clip, the New Jersey rapper confirms he is dealing with facial paralysis.
GloRilla Admits She Didn’t Know Foxes Were Real
GloRilla recently admitted she had no idea a fox was a real thing. On Thursday (Oct. 20), U.K. radio station KISS FM shared an interview with the buzzing Memphis rapper. During the chat, the topic of wild animals came up, specifically the abundance of foxes that apparently roam London. "We've...
Akon Explains How He Accidentally Gave French Montana a Fake Hublot Watch
Akon has finally explained how he accidentally gave French Montana a fake Hublot watch. In a video interview with Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, which premiered on YouTube on Friday (Oct. 21), Akon addressed the fake watch controversy, saying he was unaware that he gifted French Montana a fake Hublot because—at the time—he wasn't knowledgeable on luxurious watches.
Ashanti Breaks Silence on Irv Gotti, Says He Has ‘Lied About a Lot of Things’
Ashanti is finally telling her side of the story in regard to the drama sparked by Irv Gotti gloating about their alleged sexual relationship in a now-infamous episode of Drink Champs. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Angie Martinez debuted a teaser for her upcoming interview with Ashanti for the Angie Martinez...
Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie
Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram. This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.
Is Playboi Carti Dropping Something Today?
Playboi Carti looks to actually be dropping something today. Late last night (Oct. 19), Carti added a link to the website for his Opium record label to his Instagram bio. The link leads to a white screen with a small countdown in the middle. The timer is set to end today at 6 p.m. EST. (Since this article's publication, the timer has had two hours added to it, moving its expiration to 8 p.m. EST.)
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Says He Wants to Have Sit-Down With Fif
Following the drama that arose surrounding his child support comments, 50 Cent's 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson is ready to have a man-to-man conversation with his estranged father. On Thursday (Oct. 20), Marquise put up a post on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the current state of his relationship with 50...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0