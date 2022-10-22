Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
kunr.org
Breaking down responses to KUNR’s candidate surveys on the environment
KUNR put together an environmental survey for candidates running for city council or mayor in Reno or Sparks and commissioner in Washoe County based on questions submitted by the community. KUNR’s Natalie Van Hoozer and Shelby Herbert sat down with Lucia Starbuck to discuss what people running for office had...
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
nnbw.com
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
mynews4.com
4 arrested for fraud related crimes in South Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people were arrested for fraud related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning, Sparks Police Department says. At approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
2news.com
Volunteers Clean up Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers and the Lizzy Hammond Foundation and PTSD Now partnered to cleanup the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley on October 23, 2022. The organization's staff says the cemetery is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown, so volunteers are working to help it shine in honor of service members.
nevadabusiness.com
Founder and Mentor Chase Harmer
Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM makes firewood permits available as cold weather approaches
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is making firewood permits available at its Winnemucca District Office as the cold winter weather approaches. Woodcutting areas can be found in Humboldt and Pershing counties, as well as in portions of Lander, Churchill, and Washoe counties. Woodcutting is only permitted...
KOLO TV Reno
Injured detective determined to change workers comp for others
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As she sits down for an interview former Washoe County Sheriff’s Detective Kim Frankel is in a constant struggle with her body. This is her life. Her every moment punctuated by repetitive, painful, involuntary muscle contractions. It has a name--dystonia--but by any label it’s a living...
Sierra Sun
History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development
With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
mynews4.com
Two arrested during months-long drug investigation in Washoe County
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Narcotics Unit completed a multi-month drug investigation with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units. Cami Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on I-80 near Mogul on Oct. 13. During...
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
nomadlawyer.org
Sparks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada. If you are looking for a place to grab a delicious drink, Sparks is the place to go. Sparks is home to several breweries and pubs. Some serve only drinks, but others offer food and microbrews. If you are interested in the...
Nevada Appeal
Power outage impacting east Carson City residents
More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
