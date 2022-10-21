Kansas City Council unanimously approved a resolution for a strategic plan to end homelessness in the city sponsored by 5th District Councilwoman Ryana Parks Shaw. The resolution establishes a policy focus for the Housing and Community Development Department that was established last June, and Parks-Shaw says it is also the basis for several federal grant applications the city is applying for this month to address homelessness. The plan within the resolution is called “Zero KC” and is based on a national model called “Built for Zero.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO