ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County says more election workers may have had personal data compromised

More Johnson County poll workers than previously thought may have had their Social Security numbers, drivers license numbers or both exposed in the ongoing case involving Konnech, an election management software company whose CEO was recently arrested. Driving the news: The county manager’s office Monday afternoon said officials discovered over...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County early voting has begun — Here’s what you need to know

Advance voting officially began in Johnson County last week, with options for voting early both by mail and in person now available. The bottom line: The Nov. 8 general election is just over three weeks away, but if you can’t make it to the polls that day or want to cast a ballot early, there are ways to vote beforehand.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Johnson County switching election worker management system after workers’ records were accessed without county approval

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County said it would transfer the PollChief election worker management system from Konnech to servers under Johnson County Government’s exclusive control on Friday. The move comes after Konnech allowed unauthorized access of data to a third-party vendor. The county made the announcement Friday,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 25

The Leawood Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight and will consider plans for a new dumpling house on 135th Street. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Decena Triplett of De Soto to fill three newly created judge positions in the 10th Judicial District in Johnson County. [Fox 4]
LEAWOOD, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

What’s Kansas City going to do about the homeless? an interview with Ryana Parks-Shaw

Kansas City Council unanimously approved a resolution for a strategic plan to end homelessness in the city sponsored by 5th District Councilwoman Ryana Parks Shaw. The resolution establishes a policy focus for the Housing and Community Development Department that was established last June, and Parks-Shaw says it is also the basis for several federal grant applications the city is applying for this month to address homelessness. The plan within the resolution is called “Zero KC” and is based on a national model called “Built for Zero.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Updates from Johnson County Community College: CDL program assists with workforce development needs and supply chain challenges

On October 19, JCCC welcomed government officials to our Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facility to discuss the College’s role in alleviating supply chain challenges and meeting workforce needs, especially in the trucking industry. JCCC is committed to helping address these economic challenges by guiding students to high demand careers through skilled training opportunities like the CDL program.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy