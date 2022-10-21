Read full article on original website
Related
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County allocates $10M in federal COVID relief — Here’s where the money’s going
Johnson County intends to use roughly $10 million in federal funding as the latest form of COVID-19 relief aimed at sectors of the local economy hit especially hard by the pandemic, including small businesses. Driving the news: At its latest meeting last week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County moves election worker data following software CEO’s arrest
Johnson County says it has transferred its election worker data to servers under the “exclusive control” of county government following an investigation into whether some personal information of county poll workers had been stolen or compromised. The move comes as early voting for the Nov. 8 election began...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County says more election workers may have had personal data compromised
More Johnson County poll workers than previously thought may have had their Social Security numbers, drivers license numbers or both exposed in the ongoing case involving Konnech, an election management software company whose CEO was recently arrested. Driving the news: The county manager’s office Monday afternoon said officials discovered over...
Gov. Kelly names 3 new judges to Johnson County Court
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed three new judges to the Johnson County District Court.
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County early voting has begun — Here’s what you need to know
Advance voting officially began in Johnson County last week, with options for voting early both by mail and in person now available. The bottom line: The Nov. 8 general election is just over three weeks away, but if you can’t make it to the polls that day or want to cast a ballot early, there are ways to vote beforehand.
KCTV 5
Johnson County switching election worker management system after workers’ records were accessed without county approval
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County said it would transfer the PollChief election worker management system from Konnech to servers under Johnson County Government’s exclusive control on Friday. The move comes after Konnech allowed unauthorized access of data to a third-party vendor. The county made the announcement Friday,...
kcur.org
A Kansas Democratic stronghold is up for grabs for the first time in 28 years. Can a Republican win?
Drive down Quindaro Boulevard through Kansas City, Kansas, and you’ll see a series of dilapidated storefronts and small, single-family homes. The roads and sidewalks are chipped from years without maintenance and signs for businesses that have long-since closed dot the streets. The area is part of Kansas House District...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 25
The Leawood Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight and will consider plans for a new dumpling house on 135th Street. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Decena Triplett of De Soto to fill three newly created judge positions in the 10th Judicial District in Johnson County. [Fox 4]
martincitytelegraph.com
What’s Kansas City going to do about the homeless? an interview with Ryana Parks-Shaw
Kansas City Council unanimously approved a resolution for a strategic plan to end homelessness in the city sponsored by 5th District Councilwoman Ryana Parks Shaw. The resolution establishes a policy focus for the Housing and Community Development Department that was established last June, and Parks-Shaw says it is also the basis for several federal grant applications the city is applying for this month to address homelessness. The plan within the resolution is called “Zero KC” and is based on a national model called “Built for Zero.”
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
bluevalleypost.com
Updates from Johnson County Community College: CDL program assists with workforce development needs and supply chain challenges
On October 19, JCCC welcomed government officials to our Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facility to discuss the College’s role in alleviating supply chain challenges and meeting workforce needs, especially in the trucking industry. JCCC is committed to helping address these economic challenges by guiding students to high demand careers through skilled training opportunities like the CDL program.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Arts, entertainment & recreation
Starting back in June, we began the process of sifting and winnowing to find the best that Johnson County has to offer in 80 categories, from best dentist and lawyer to best brewery and burger. After more than 40,000 nominations and nearly 90,000 votes for the finalists, it’s time to...
kcmotalkradio.com
Politics and a Pint with Mark Alford
Join us for Politics and a Pint with Missouri US Congressional Candidate Mark Alford.
Prosecutor inundated with threats after declining charges in firefighter’s death
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's office has been inundated with racist and sexist phone, a spokesperson with the office said Monday.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Kan. man admits not paying required sales tax on luxury automobiles
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas man pleaded guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act and was ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution and penalties, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty yesterday in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
Comments / 0