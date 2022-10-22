ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mililani, HI

scoringlive.com

Moanalua sweeps past KS-Maui, faces East rival Kahuku next

In the opening round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I girls volleyball tournament, Moanalua advanced handily to set up collision with league rival Kahuku, taking down host Kamehameha-Maui in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, and 25-15. "Coming from like a loss on Oahu in the OIAs (playoffs) I think our...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Cruz, Souza named KTA Superstars of the week

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Samara Cruz and men’s soccer player Christian Souza earned KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week honors for October 12–18. Cruz, a junior outside hitter, put down a career-high 20 kills along with 15 digs against Holy Names...
HONOLULU, HI
helihub.com

Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield

Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Seven Brothers Haleiwa

Seven Brothers may be known for their burgers, but I love to go there because of the fries!. We recently went to the Haleiwa location, the newest location to open up on O`ahu. I don't eat burgers or much seafood, so I got the Keiki Grilled Cheese, which comes with the seasoned fries. It was a satisfying meal.
HALEIWA, HI
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HAWAII STATE

