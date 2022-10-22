Read full article on original website
scoringlive.com
Moanalua sweeps past KS-Maui, faces East rival Kahuku next
In the opening round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I girls volleyball tournament, Moanalua advanced handily to set up collision with league rival Kahuku, taking down host Kamehameha-Maui in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, and 25-15. "Coming from like a loss on Oahu in the OIAs (playoffs) I think our...
the university of hawai'i system
Cruz, Souza named KTA Superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Samara Cruz and men’s soccer player Christian Souza earned KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week honors for October 12–18. Cruz, a junior outside hitter, put down a career-high 20 kills along with 15 digs against Holy Names...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Late game slump haunts Hawaii football, falling to Colorado State 17-13 on the road
The state begins new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists warn. There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption.
helihub.com
Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield
Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
93K gallons of fuel removed from Red Hill as unpacking begins
Joint Task Force-Red Hill has began unpacking fuel at the fuel storage facility.
hawaiimomblog.com
Seven Brothers Haleiwa
Seven Brothers may be known for their burgers, but I love to go there because of the fries!. We recently went to the Haleiwa location, the newest location to open up on O`ahu. I don't eat burgers or much seafood, so I got the Keiki Grilled Cheese, which comes with the seasoned fries. It was a satisfying meal.
Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to Hawaii in 2023
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.
Crash in Aiea shuts down several H-1 lanes
A motor vehicle crash in Aiea shuts down multiple westbound lanes on the H-1 near the Kaahumanu overpass.
KITV.com
Early morning rollover crash shuts portion of H-1 Freeway in Honolulu
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Pali Highway on-ramp to the H1 Freeway east bound has reopened following an early morning rollover crash in Honolulu on Friday, Oct. 21. Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the crash off the Pali Highway just before 2 a.m.
Candidate Q&A: State Senate District 21 — Mike Gabbard
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Mike Gabbard, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 21, which includes Fernandez Village,...
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed for filming
Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a movie production to film a car stunt, according to city officials.
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
Movie to shut down parts of Kapa’a Quarry Road
Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kapa'a Quarry Road will be host a car crash scene for a movie.
Rocky the monk seal crashes a birthday party
Jennifer Alshemary, owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on Ewa Beach for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington state police said a suspect has been arrested in the murder case of a former Hawaii woman. It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s Columbia River. Police said her boyfriend, Richard Michael Jacobson, is being held...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
