Seven Brothers may be known for their burgers, but I love to go there because of the fries!. We recently went to the Haleiwa location, the newest location to open up on O`ahu. I don't eat burgers or much seafood, so I got the Keiki Grilled Cheese, which comes with the seasoned fries. It was a satisfying meal.

HALEIWA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO